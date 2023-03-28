WHO IS a chance to play in round three?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R3 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows need to reinvigorate their midfield after a disappointing start to the season, but options appear limited. Chayce Jones was dangerous on the wing in a SANFL practice game and could be considered, while second-year midfielder Zac Taylor, 20, is yet to debut and has talent. Matt Crouch (leg) will be given every chance to return this week. In attack, Lachie Gollant booted six goals in a SANFL practice match and is ready if Darcy Fogarty misses with a knee complaint. Half-back Wayne Milera trained on Monday and is pushing to return after he was a late withdrawal in round two because of an adductor issue. The Crows will need to replace backman Patrick Parnell (concussion), with Jordan Butts, who was an emergency against the Tigers, and Will Hamill in the wings. – Nathan Schmook

R3 sub: Riley Thilthorpe (replaced Patrick Parnell)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Broad in hot water after brutal tackle Nathan Broad is likely to find himself on the sidelines after this sling tackle on Patrick Parnell during the first quarter

Fresh off a strong win over Melbourne, the Lions might have a selection headache ahead of taking on the 0-2 Western Bulldogs on Thursday night. After missing the win over the Demons through concussion, half-back Keidean Coleman is expected to be available, forcing a squeeze on the winning team. Brisbane called in Darragh Joyce and Darcy Fort to play Melbourne, and both played strong roles, ensuring they'd be hard to leave out. Jaxon Prior and James Madden impressed in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

R2 sub: Deven Robertson (replaced Dayne Zorko)

Brisbane's Keidean Coleman breaks away against Richmond in R20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues will be hopeful that George Hewett will recover from a hand injury in time for Saturday's trip to New South Wales to face the Giants. Jack Martin could also be in contention, having been a late withdrawal last week due to a calf complaint. Expect coach Michael Voss to again contemplate a dual ruck set up, with Marc Pittonet partnering Tom De Koning. Lockdown defender Lachie Plowman is pushing for a recall, winning 29 disposals in the VFL last week, while Paddy Dow was again impressive at reserves level and finished with 30 touches. - Riley Beveridge

Rd 2 sub: Lochie O'Brien (replaced Jack Silvagni)

Jack Martin celebrates a goal in the round 22 Melbourne and Carlton clash at the MCG on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fin Macrae produced an impressive performance in the VFL on Saturday morning after recovering from a pre-season back injury, amassing 34 disposals, nine clearances and six tackles against Coburg. Trent Bianco had 27 touches after being included in the squad against Port Adelaide, while draftees Ed Allan and Jakob Ryan were sharp in their first appearances at VFL level, both finishing with 25 disposals at Victoria Park. After kicking four goals in a practice match a week earlier, Ash Johnson kicked four more on Saturday to keep his name in selection discussion. Tom Wilson booted five goals against the Lions. Brody Mihocek dislocated his finger but is expected to be available to face Richmond. - Josh Gabelich

R2 sub: Reef McInnes (replaced Brody Mihocek)

Ash Johnson enjoys Collingwood's win against Melbourne in R21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The big question facing the Bombers this week is who comes out for Jake Stringer. Stringer performed well (22 disposals and a goal) in the VFL and looks certain to return. If Sam Weideman (toe) is available following his late withdrawal from the team that beat Gold Coast, there is another selection question for Essendon as competition for spots is heating up after a 2-0 start. Nick Hind (42 disposals), Ben Hobbs (36, 11 clearances and two goals) and Patrick Voss (five goals) dominated in the VFL. Voss' performance puts pressure on Harrison Jones (seven disposals and four marks against the Suns), while veteran Dyson Heppell (14 disposals) was substituted and will be managed to an extent this year. Matt Guelfi replaced him in the third quarter and kicked two goals from six touches. There is also a question mark over Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, with Kaine Baldwin likely to replace the defender if he is unavailable due to his ankle injury. - Dejan Kalinic

R2 sub: Matt Guelfi (replaced Dyson Heppell)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R1: Jake Stringer highlights Enjoy Jake Stringer's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe remains a chance of playing in Sunday's Western Derby after he was withdrawn late in round two because of a plantar fascia injury. The Dockers have committed to Fyfe as a forward but could also use his strength in the contest further up the ground. Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll is available after overcoming a foot injury and would bring a much-needed attacking mindset to the Dockers' ball movement. Second-year midfielders Matthew Johnson, who is yet to debut, and Neil Erasmus, should also be under consideration. Likewise half-back Brandon Walker who would add bounce to the defence. Fyfe was replaced by Jye Amiss before the bounce in round two, but medium forward Sam Sturt is another crafty option in attack and Josh Treacy is available. Substitute Michael Walters should come into the 22 after injecting life into the Dockers when he entered the game against North Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook

R2 sub: Michael Walters (replaced Matt Taberner)

Nat Fyfe in action during the round one clash between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Scott is far from panicking after a winless start to Geelong's premiership defence. He dropped Brandan Parfitt after round one and the premiership midfielder responded with 23 disposals and eight clearances against Carlton’s reserves to put his hand up for a recall. Sam Simpson is also closing in on his first AFL appearance since 2021, after gathering 19 touches and kicking a goal. Jon Ceglar was an emergency against Carlton last Thursday night and could come in if Rhys Stanley doesn’t get up to face Gold Coast in Queensland on Sunday. Ollie Dempsey was impressive in the pre-season and kicked three at Ikon Park on Friday night to keep his name in discussion at match committee. - Josh Gabelich

R2 sub: Cooper Whyte (replaced Rhys Stanley)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R1: Oliver Dempsey highlights Enjoy Oliver Dempsey's standout VFL performance for the Cats

The Suns have a few options at their disposal ahead of hosting Geelong on Sunday as players gradually return from injury. Defender Wil Powell played half a game in the VFL at the weekend after returning from a hamstring injury and will come under consideration, while reliable Sean Lemmens should also be available after missing time with a calf problem. No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey was steady at the lower level, while Jy Farrar or Caleb Graham could come under consideration if Charlie Ballard fails to overturn his one-match suspension. - Michael Whiting

R2 sub: Alex Sexton (replaced Brayden Fiorini)

Wil Powell (front) at Gold Coast training in January, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants should regain important duo Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield for Saturday's visit of the Blues, given both are due to exit the AFL's concussion protocols this week. Jacob Wehr will make way for one of them, given he is going to miss a lengthy period with a broken scapula. No.1 pick Aaron Cadman remains on the cusp of a senior debut, but could be made to bide his time again. Phil Davis (ankle) and Darcy Jones (quad) could return through the VFL, having missed the start of the season. Running defender Josh Fahey was again impressive in the reserves, winning 26 touches. - Riley Beveridge

Rd 2 sub: Conor Stone (replaced Jacob Wehr)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wehr cops brutal Duggan bump Jacob Wehr was left clutching his shoulder following this massive bump from Liam Duggan in the second term

Hawthorn has made Denver Grainger-Barras perform at VFL level before opening the door for a senior recall. Will that chance come as soon as this weekend? The West Australian was impressive in Box Hill's win over Sydney on Sunday morning, hauling in 11 marks from 20 disposals. Ned Long put his hand up for another shot at senior football with 29 possessions and six tackles against the Swans. Former first-round pick Cooper Stephens is also on track for his first shot in Sam Mitchell’s side after gathering 23 touches and five tackles at Tramway Oval. The Hawks have struggled to kick goals in the early part of the season and might look at Tyler Brockman for the trip to Tasmania this weekend. He kicked 3.2 on Sunday after being named in the 26-man squad. Jack Scrimshaw only played the second half after being included in the senior squad. Harry Morrison played managed minutes in his first game of 2023 following hamstring and back issues in recent weeks. - Josh Gabelich

R2 sub: Sam Butler (replaced Ned Reeves)

Denver Grainger-Barras in action during the Richmond and Hawthorn clash at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons breathed a collective sigh of relief when scans revealed ruckman Max Gawn had sprained his MCL, not torn an ACL as initially feared, in Friday's disappointing loss to the Lions. The skipper is still facing a six-week stint on the sidelines, with Brodie Grundy now needing to shoulder the bulk of the ruck duties. In better news for the Demons, Steven May is likely to return to the side after he was a late withdrawal against the Lions, finally overcoming the calf injury that has held him back in the opening two rounds. Adam Tomlinson was the late inclusion for May, and could be the unlucky one to be left out again. Jacob van Rooyen is pushing for his AFL debut after his 19-disposal, 11-mark and six-hitout effort for Casey, while premiership defender Michael Hibberd starred at the lower level with 36 disposals and 10 marks and could also be in contention for a recall. – Alison O’Connor

R2 sub: Jake Melksham (replaced Max Gawn in the first quarter)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Dee disaster as Gawn done for night Melbourne suffers a huge injury blow with skipper Max Gawn finished for the evening after hurting his knee in this contest

The Kangaroos are flying and should be able to keep their relatively stable side together for this weekend's trip to Tasmania to face the Hawks. Paul Curtis was subbed off last week with illness, but should be OK to play on Saturday. Callum Coleman-Jones and Ben McKay are progressing nicely from respective foot injuries, although this weekend's match might come too soon for them. Aaron Hall had 38 disposals at VFL level, but the strength of the side's backline at the moment might make it difficult for him to return just yet. George Wardlaw made his first appearance in North Melbourne colours at reserves level last week, finishing with 12 touches and a goal in three quarters of action. - Riley Beveridge

Rd 2 sub: Dan Howe (replaced Paul Curtis)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R1: George Wardlaw highlights Enjoy George Wardlaw's standout VFL performance for the Roos

There'll be at least one change for Port ahead of Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide following the two-game suspension for Ryan Burton. The likely candidates to fill the defensive hole are veteran Tom Clurey, who can play as a taller defender against the Crows' key position targets, or Riley Bonner to play more of a running role. Travis Boak could come in from the sub's role into the 22, while Jackson Mead impressed in a SANFL practice match at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

R2 sub: Travis Boak (replaced Jase Burgoyne)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Burton in trouble for this tackle on Elliott? Ryan Burton is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Jamie Elliott

The Tigers will have at least two forced changes, if not four, with Nathan Broad (suspension) and Jayden Short (calf) confirmed outs. Jacob Hopper (knee) and Dustin Martin (hamstring) are also under injury clouds. Sub Rhyan Mansell made an immediate impact with his forward defensive pressure, and should come into the 22, while Jack Ross (29 and 13 marks) had a strong showing in the VFL. Noah Cumberland is one who could come into the frame for Martin, while Tyler Sonsie and Thomson Dow are ready to go in the midfield if needed. Broad's replacement is less obvious, with the taller Ben Miller not exactly a like-for-like, and Josh Gibcus and Tom Brown injured, while Hugo Ralphsmith or potential debutant Sam Banks could come under consideration. Bigoa Nyuon played ruck in the VFL last week. – Sarah Black

R2 sub: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Dustin Martin)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Hopper helped off with injury scare Jacob Hopper is left worse for wear following this awkward tackle in the final term

Only six AFL listed players featured for Sandringham on Saturday to highlight the injury crisis at RSEA Park right now. The only player to put their hand up for a shot in Ross Lyon's side from the 86-point loss to Southport was Tom Highmore, who amassed 32 disposals in Queensland. The Saints are a chance to regain Jack Bytel and Jimmy Webster for Saturday night's 150th anniversary game against Essendon at the MCG. Jack Peris was named as an emergency against the Western Bulldogs and hunting a debut. - Josh Gabelich

R2 sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced Ryan Byrnes)

Tom Highmore marks in front of the pack for St Kilda against Carlton in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin's return from suspension leaves the Swans with a selection headache, especially after Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald starred against Hawthorn. Hayden McLean could be the one to miss out, which would leave Amartey to share ruck duties with Peter Ladhams. Tom Hickey, Sam Reid, Robbie Fox and Ryan Clarke all remain unavailable due to injury. Angus Sheldrick continues to impress and picked up 28 disposals in the VFL on Sunday, but competition for spots is hot in this side so he'll likely have to bide his time. – Martin Smith

R2 sub: Matt Roberts (replaced Joel Amartey)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sharpshooter McDonald claims five remarkable goals Logan McDonald dominates the scoreboard in the absence of Lance Franklin, as the Swans cruise past the Hawks

Star pair Nic Naitanui and Elliot Yeo have been all but ruled out, and there were no fresh injury concerns out of the round two win against Greater Western Sydney, with limited changes expected for Sunday's Western Derby. Ruckman Callum Jamieson rolled his ankle in a WAFL practice game, making it unlikely he will partner Bailey Williams against the Dockers' ruck duo. In the midfield, Connor West and Greg Clark have been overlooked so far, while big-bodied onballer Jai Culley is having scans on a shoulder issue and would be an option if fit. Brady Hough, who can play wing or half-back, is yet to feature after being managed with illness through stages of the pre-season. Omitted pair Jack Petruccelle (two goals) and Xavier O'Neill were among the better players in the Eagles' WAFL practice game. – Nathan Schmook

R2 sub: Elijah Hewett (replaced Campbell Chesser)

Jack Petruccelle celebrates a goal in the West Coast and Adelaide practice match, March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After a 0-2 start to 2023, Luke Beveridge will make some changes this weekend. Ryan Gardner is expected to return after pre-season elbow surgery. Rory Lobb and Adam Treloar are both racing the clock to be fit after missing the loss to St Kilda. Arthur Jones has been locked in to play his first AFL game after overcoming a groin injury. Mitch Hannan collected 20 disposals and kicked two goals for Footscray after being dropped, while Jason Johannisen gathered 18 touches and kicked a goal. Buku Khamis was a senior emergency against the Saints. - Josh Gabelich

R2 sub: Robbie McComb (replaced Sam Darcy)