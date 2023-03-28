Noah Long, Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett lead the team into the rooms after West Coast's round two win over GWS at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's draftees will not be daunted by the occasion when they take on Fremantle in Sunday's Western Derby and will continue to bring fun and instinctive play to the line-up, according to forward Noah Long.

First-year trio Reuben Ginbey, Elijah Hewett and Long are all in line to play in their first Derby at Optus Stadium on Sunday, alongside second-year wingman Campbell Chesser, if the group hold their spots.

They achieved their first win together in last Sunday's 19-point triumph against Greater Western Sydney, with the impressive Long setting up two goals with his instinctive play as a half-forward.

The 18-year-old said his approach would not change in the furnace of Sunday's anticipated Derby, with winless opponents Fremantle sure to be desperate to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.

"It's just another game, and that's exactly how we prepare for it … we'll just go out there and do what we've been doing," Long said on Tuesday.

"If we can just go out there and be happy and have fun, be lively and provide pressure, I think we provide a pretty good resource.

"It's easy to get too caught up in the moment I guess, especially with the home crowd on the weekend, but the message from everyone is to go out and enjoy it, soak it in and have fun.

"I've just been running with that at the moment."

Noah Long in action during West Coast's round two match against GWS at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Long enjoyed a purple patch in Sunday's win against Greater Western Sydney, setting up consecutive goals for teammate Jamie Cripps with his skill and ability to take the right option.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Cripps has guided Long through his early months in the AFL, making the back-to-back moments more special.

"We've had a good friendship already, so it was good to get that link on the field as well," Long said.

"As soon as I came in, he was the automatic choice for me to be a sponge too.

"I'm often asking him questions, watching how he goes about things, and that was as soon as I came in.

"To learn off someone like that who has done it for so long, it holds me in pretty good stead."

Jamie Cripps and Noah Long celebrate a goal during West Coast's round two clash with GWS at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Luke Shuey highlighted the role the club's 2023 debutants had played in Sunday's impressive win, with Ginbey given a run-with role on important midfielder Tom Green.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED, R2 Freo's midfield mix simply isn't working

Hewett made his debut as the substitute after replacing Chesser at three-quarter time, bringing a ferocity around the contest that encouraged the club.

The Norm Smith medallist was proud of the midfield's response after being beaten badly by North Melbourne in round one, with the Eagles' clearance advantage during the second quarter a key to victory.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: West Coast v GWS The Eagles and Giants clash in round two

"You need to respond when you get touched up, and we were touched up last week, so it was nice to respond," Shuey said.

"The week was around rallying around the kids and guys who played last week and making them aware of the rollercoaster that is AFL football.

"When you perform poorly you need to find a way to bounce back, and it's never as good or as bad as it seems."