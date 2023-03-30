Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

STAR SAINT TO WAIT

JADE Gresham will wait until deeper into the season before focusing on his free agency call, with the star Saint set to be one of the most in demand players in the AFL.

Gresham will qualify as a restricted free agent this season as he comes to the end of the four-year deal he signed in 2019.

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal in St Kilda's win over Fremantle in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He endured an injury-hit run between 2020-22, playing 32 of a possible 63 games for the Saints in the period, but has been back to some of his dynamic best in the opening two rounds of this season, booting two goals in each of the Saints' wins.

The 25-year-old is expected to attract significant interest this season given his game-breaking traits, but St Kilda would be able to match a bid for him given he is set to qualify as a restricted free agent. The Saints haven't tabled an offer to Gresham as yet.

Hawthorn and Collingwood are among the clubs who are expected to be active in the free agency space this season, with both clubs public in their ambitions to use their salary cap room to make moves. – Callum Twomey

HAWKS UP THE ANTE ON DAY

HAWTHORN is prepared to offer Will Day a four-year deal to remain at the club as the youngster's value rises with his midfield move.

After an injury-hit two seasons, Day's stocks are growing as he finds his place within Hawthorn's side.

The out-of-contract 21-year-old trained through the midfield in the pre-season and has been a shining light in the Hawks' opening two weeks of the season, gathering 26 disposals and seven clearances against Sydney last week and 22 disposals in round one against Essendon.

Will Day looks to pass the ball during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks are keen to retain him and are open to a longer-term deal, which would get Day through to his eighth season when he would reach free agency.

The South Australian clubs will circle Day but Victorian clubs are also monitoring the situation as he stands as Hawthorn's biggest re-signing priority this year.

Day has played 35 games for the Hawks since being their pick No.13 at the 2019 AFL Draft, with the West Adelaide product the grandson of 1971 Hawthorn premiership player Robert Day. – Callum Twomey

YOUNG GIANT NEXT PRIORITY

GREATER Western Sydney will turn its attention to re-signing dashing defender Lachie Ash, but the young gun has parked contract talks for now.

The Giants have locked away two top-ten picks in the past month – Tom Green and Finn Callaghan – but now the 2019 No.4 pick is a clear priority for GWS boss Jason McCartney.

Ash is understood to not be in a rush to put pen to paper on a new deal, but there aren't the same fears the club had with Tanner Bruhn this time last year.

Lachie Ash kicks the ball during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old was moved around a lot in his first three seasons, playing in attack, on a wing and even as a tagger at times. But new senior coach Adam Kingsley has used him in his preferred position at half-back to start 2023.

Ash is happy in Sydney and settled at the Giants, but wants to get some runs on the board across the first couple of months under a new regime before negotiating a new contract.

Greater Western Sydney has lost a bevy of first-round picks across its history, including Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper last October, but there is a confidence internally that Ash will re-sign when the time is right. – Josh Gabelich

TRADE Prolific Don, big Roo headline bumper crop of 2023 free agents

DEMON IN LINE FOR EXTENSION

Melbourne has started talks with defender Judd McVee and is poised to extend the rookie's contract after an impressive debut against the Western Bulldogs in round one.

McVee, who was recruited with pick No.16 in the 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, has shown significant promise since joining the Demons alongside fellow West Australians Jacob Van Rooyen and Taj Woewodin.

Judd McVee handballs during Melbourne's game against the Western Bulldogs in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The East Fremantle product played 19 games for Melbourne's VFL team last year and was part of its premiership, graduating to the AFL backline against the Bulldogs, where he did not look out of place

A two-year deal would likely see the 19-year-old move off a rookie contract by his fourth season.

Judd McVee and Dustin Martin in action during Melbourne's practice match against Richmond on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne has been pleased with the skilful West Australian's ability to defend opposition small forwards while also providing bounce from the backline.

Once rated an early draft prospect after earning All Australian selection at the NAB AFL Under-16 Championships, he has been mentored by premiership defender Christian Salem. – Nathan Schmook

EAGLES SKIPPER HAS PLENTY IN THE TANK

A BRIGHT start to 2023 individually and the enthusiasm generated by young talent has West Coast midfielder Luke Shuey dreaming of what could still be possible at the tail end of his decorated AFL career.

Shuey, who signed a one-year contract to play on in 2023, has been among the Eagles' best players in both of their matches to start the season, winning a team-high nine clearances against Greater Western Sydney in round two.

After playing 17 games in 2022 and largely avoiding the soft tissue injuries that had hampered him for the previous season-and-a-half, the 32-year-old has spent some time at half-back but is proving he is still capable of elite performances in the midfield.

Luke Shuey and Caleb Serong during West Coast's match against Fremantle in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking in the rooms after the Eagles' first win of the season, Shuey said he was not eyeing off the finish line just yet.

"I want to play for as long as I can and I want to be part of the next flag here," the 2018 Norm Smith medallist told AFL.com.au.

GETTABLE How the Pies built their list, 2017 draft rewind

"We've seen over the years how quickly teams can turn it around and bounce back and have a crack.

"If I'm a detriment to the side and there's a young kid waiting in the wings ready to come in, I'll be more than happy to step aside."

Luke Shuey in action during West Coast's practice match against Adelaide on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Endorsed as captain for a fourth season in 2023, Shuey is leading an Eagles team that looked energised against GWS by its youth, particularly first-year pair Reuben Ginbey and Noah Long.

Second-year wingman Campbell Chesser is also being exposed to the top level after recovering from a long-term ankle injury, while draftee Elijah Hewett debuted against the Giants as the substitute.

"It would be nice to ride the coat tails of some of these youngsters for the next few years because we've seen a couple of really positive glimpses over the last couple of weeks with what they're going to do," Shuey said.

"I love playing with them. They bring energy, they bring ferocity at the footy and they're going to play a lot of footy for the club, so I want to be here for as much of that as I can." – Nathan Schmook

TALENTED TEEN WEIGHS CRICKET INTEREST

HARRY DeMattia can lay claim to a unique lead-in to this year's Coates Talent League.

The Dandenong Stingrays prospect was a substitute fielder for the Australian cricket team during last year's Boxing Day Test match, taking the field at stages across the contest against South Africa.

Harry DeMattia (right) during the 2022 Boxing Day Test. Picture: Foxtel

DeMattia, who plays for premier cricket club Melbourne, followed up his Boxing Day cameo by playing at the Victorian underage cricket championships. But now DeMattia, a powerful and versatile prospect, is fully invested in his footy campaign playing in the under-18 competition.

Last week the 184cm prospect kicked three goals from 14 disposals against the Geelong Falcons, and he will play a mix of different roles this season with his good kicking and speed. He ran the 20-metre sprint in 2.92 seconds at the recent Coates Talent League testing day.

DeMattia faces a decision on his sporting future at some stage this season but has AFL clubs interested after a strong start to the year.

Harry DeMattia playing for the Dandenong Stingrays. Picture: Jazz Bennett

"He had a foot niggle in the pre-season but he was still around the group all of the time and he trained at a high level in the rehab group," said Stingrays talent manager Toby Jedwab.

"The role he's got lined up is as a high half-forward and he can also play half-back and he has gone into a midfield rotation as well. He'll play a bit of everywhere through the season." – Callum Twomey

ANOTHER KEY GAME FOR TOP DRAFT PROSPECTS

THE NAB AFL Academy squad will have a second game against senior opposition this season, with the group of talented draft prospects to play a curtain raiser against Carlton's VFL side.

The AFL Academy is set for a camp in South Australia during Gather Round, where they will face Port Adelaide's SANFL team at Adelaide Hills after the game between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Mount Barker.

But, for the first time in nearly a decade, the AFL Academy will play a second game against senior opponents, with a clash against the Blues set for May 13 at Marvel Stadium ahead of Carlton's AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Former Collingwood player and current AFL Academy head coach Tarkyn Lockyer will steer the Academy through both games.

The games against VFL opponents have been a key part of the Academy program in the past and a good measuring stick for recruiters as they assess the next generation against more mature players and some AFL-listed opponents as well. – Callum Twomey