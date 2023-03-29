GETTABLE turns its focus to Collingwood this week.

As the Pies soar into premiership favouritism, AFL.com.au's new trade and draft podcast Gettable breaks down the club's remarkable list build and analyses how it is able to consistently challenge at the top end.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at last weekend's Coates Talent League results and lists who has jumped up the pecking order, while revisiting the order of the 2017 AFL Draft after Luke Davies-Uniacke's hot start to the year.

Gettable is live now on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts.