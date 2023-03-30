HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is set to swing the axe at selection on Thursday and make at least three changes, ahead of Saturday's game against North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Two-time All-Australian Chad Wingard is expected to return from the minor hamstring strain that prevented him from featuring in last Sunday's 81-point loss to Sydney at the SCG.

Defender Jack Scrimshaw and wingman Harry Morrison will both make the trip to Launceston to face the Kangaroos after playing managed minutes in the VFL for Box Hill last weekend.

After finishing in the top-10 in the Peter Crimmins Medal after playing 20 games in 2022, Scrimshaw was squeezed out of a spot at half-back across the pre-season, while Morrison strained his hamstring in February and then experienced a back issue before his return.

Coach Sam Mitchell said the Hawks needed to make unforced changes ahead of a winless start to 2023 that leaves them on the bottom of the ladder with a percentage of just 42.1.

"We haven't finished match committee yet, but there will certainly be a need to make changes with the way we've played in the first two games," Mitchell told reporters at Waverley Park on Thursday morning.

"We expect Chad to play, he's got to get through training today.

"We'll get a couple of guys back. Jack Scrimshaw has been dealing with a couple of things, so he'll be coming into the side. Harry Morrison had some limited minutes at VFL last week.

"There will certainly be at least three changes. We will wait for the end of training to see what the others will be."

