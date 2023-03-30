Jai Serong kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Hawthorn utility Jai Serong will be sidelined for at least the next two months after he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Serong is suffering from pericarditis, which can cause sharp pain, and the treatment will require him to restrict his exercise regime and take medication during his recovery.

Hawthorn's club doctor Liam West said the club had been working closely with a specialist sports cardiologist on Serong's treatment.

"The cardiologist believes Jai developed pericarditis after a viral infection that didn't show symptoms," Dr West said.

“Jai’s activity levels will be minimised to just walking and stretching across the next 30 days.

“Further tests will be required before Jai is cleared to begin a graded exercise program.

“Jai is no longer experiencing chest pain but is obviously disappointed that he will need a period of time out of training and match play.

“We will ensure that Jai receives the best in medical and wellbeing support during this period."

Serong, 20, was selected with pick No.53 in the 2021 AFL Draft and has played three games since making his debut in round 21, 2022.

He is the younger brother of Fremantle star Caleb Serong, who won the 2020 AFL Rising Star Award.