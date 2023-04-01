Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during Carlton's round three match against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON overcame poor form in front of goal to scrape past a determined Greater Western Sydney by 10 points at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Blues skipper Patrick Cripps stood up when it mattered, amassing a career-high 42 disposals in his side's 9.20 (64) to 9.10 (74) win.

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

It was an old-fashioned shootout in the opening term as both sides traded blows in a goal-for-goal rhythm throughout the quarter.

GWS spearhead Jesse Hogan and Blues forward Matt Owies both snagged two majors as the sides combined for nine goals in an entertaining opening term.

Despite dominating play, Carlton squandered its hard work and were kept to just one goal in the second term and went goalless in the third, giving the Giants a sniff heading into the final term.

GWS took its chances, hitting the front early in the final quarter to set up a grandstand finish, but the Blues steadied late to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

A contentious free kick was awarded to Carlton for umpire dissent against Stephen Coniglio late in the final term, resulting in a goal for Jesse Motlop.

Josh Kelly was outstanding for the home side, finishing with 30 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Zippy Durdin drills Carlton's first Corey Durdin races ahead of the pack to score this dazzling gem

00:42 Magnificent Daniels slots stellar major Brent Daniels storms down the field to deliver this stunning goal

00:46 Ward kicks mesmerising 50-metre gem Callan Ward owns the spotlight as he sails through this goal from beyond the arc

00:54 Mighty Curnow delivers impressive beauty Charlie Curnow dashes around his defender and launches the footy from beyond 50-metres for this goal

00:33 Crafty Daniels provides tremendous finish Brent Daniels mops up the spill and claims this stunning goal for the Giants

01:51 Debate ensues after dissent free costs Giants in big way Some forward-line drama sees the Blues claim a crucial goal through Jesse Motlop

00:45 Super Curnow presents colossal gem The Blues take the lead late as Charlie Curnow kicks mammoth major

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 6.5 7.9 9.10 (64)

CARLTON 4.6 7.11 7.16 9.20 (74)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 2, Hogan 2, Daniels 2, Ward, Kelly, Greene

Carlton: Owies 2, Motlop 2, Curnow 2, Durdin, Docherty, Silvagni