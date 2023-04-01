CARLTON overcame poor form in front of goal to scrape past a determined Greater Western Sydney by 10 points at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Blues skipper Patrick Cripps stood up when it mattered, amassing a career-high 42 disposals in his side's 9.20 (64) to 9.10 (74) win.
GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
It was an old-fashioned shootout in the opening term as both sides traded blows in a goal-for-goal rhythm throughout the quarter.
GWS spearhead Jesse Hogan and Blues forward Matt Owies both snagged two majors as the sides combined for nine goals in an entertaining opening term.
Despite dominating play, Carlton squandered its hard work and were kept to just one goal in the second term and went goalless in the third, giving the Giants a sniff heading into the final term.
GWS took its chances, hitting the front early in the final quarter to set up a grandstand finish, but the Blues steadied late to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.
A contentious free kick was awarded to Carlton for umpire dissent against Stephen Coniglio late in the final term, resulting in a goal for Jesse Motlop.
Josh Kelly was outstanding for the home side, finishing with 30 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances.
More to come
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 6.5 7.9 9.10 (64)
CARLTON 4.6 7.11 7.16 9.20 (74)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 2, Hogan 2, Daniels 2, Ward, Kelly, Greene
Carlton: Owies 2, Motlop 2, Curnow 2, Durdin, Docherty, Silvagni