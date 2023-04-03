Jordan De Goey is tackled by Dion Prestia and Marlion Pickett during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER perfect 10 has sent Jordan De Goey into a share of the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as six players took home maximum votes.

De Goey was given 10 votes after having 35 disposals, nine clearances and eight score involvements in Collingwood's 14-point win over Richmond on Friday night.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The Pies midfielder climbed onto 20 votes overall to sit alongside North Melbourne gun Luke Davies-Uniacke, who missed round three due to a calf issue, atop the leaderboard.

Nick Daicos polled three votes in the same game to be in third on 18.

There were six perfect 10s in round three, with Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps, Mason Wood, Izak Rankine and Caleb Serong given maximum votes.

Rankine was given the 10 despite missing out on the Showdown Medal, which was taken home by Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson, who polled five.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round three's best moments Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

7 Harris Andrews (BL)

3 Lachie Neale (BL)

2 Tim English (WB)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Ugle-Hagan ignites the Dogs with an early major Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the board following brilliant team play from the Dogs

00:43 Crafty Cameron sells candy to perfection Charlie Cameron shows all his tricks to kick his first goal of the match

00:33 Dogs respond through Baker brilliance Oskar Baker wrestles back the lead for the Dogs with a brilliant snapping goal

00:51 Gunston strikes sweetly despite accidental studs Jack Gunston brings Brisbane back within a goal following a brilliant mark and goal

00:29 Hipwood converts to provide grandstand finish Eric Hipwood gets an important goal for the Lions late as the match goes down to the wire

00:57 Williams finishes truly after Naughton brings down a ripper Bailey Williams gives the Dogs some breathing room following a brilliant Aaron Naughton mark

02:04 Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

08:58 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane The Bulldogs and Lions clash in round three

06:06 Full post-match, R3: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round three's match against Western Bulldogs

13:21 Full post-match, R3: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

15:05 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Lions clash in round three

Collingwood v Richmond

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Billy Frampton (COLL)

4 Liam Baker (RICH)

3 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Josh Daicos (COLL)

2 Nathan Murphy (COLL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

1 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Collingwood v Richmond The Magpies and Tigers clash in round three

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

8 Will Day (HAW)

8 Dylan Moore (HAW)

5 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

3 Sam Frost (HAW)

2 Tyler Brockman (HAW)

1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Roos get fast start through high-flying Curtis Paul Curtis gets on the board early after a ripping grab

00:51 Connor gets curly with mega finish Hawthorn's Connor MacDonald goals with a brilliant strike in Launceston

00:34 Exciting Hawk is back with goal after hiatus Tyler Brockman is swarmed by teammates after his first major in over 18 months

00:48 Moore's magic helps Hawks kick away Dylan Moore slots a beauty on the run as Hawthorn starts to take charge

00:38 Zurhaar buzzer beater brings life to North Cam Zurhaar with a crafty finish from the boundary at the end of the second quarter

00:30 Is big-bodied Roo in hot water with this bump? North recruit Griffin Logue lays a big hit on Will Day in the third term

00:48 Marvellous Moore sinks the Roos in Tassie Dylan Moore is the hero for the Hawks after this game-sealing goal, which is followed up by a passionate pull of the jumper

08:03 Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round three

01:27 Hawks vice-captain steers ship to victory Dylan Moore shows his stardom to get Hawthorn off the mark in 2023

09:05 Full post-match, R3: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Hawthorn

08:09 Full post-match, R3: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round three's match against North Melbourne

14:18 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round three

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

4 Sam Docherty (CARL)

3 Adam Cerra (CARL)

2 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Josh Kelly (GWS)

1 Jack Buckley (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Zippy Durdin drills Carlton's first Corey Durdin races ahead of the pack to score this dazzling gem

00:42 Magnificent Daniels slots stellar major Brent Daniels storms down the field to deliver this stunning goal

00:46 Ward kicks mesmerising 50-metre gem Callan Ward owns the spotlight as he sails through this goal from beyond the arc

00:54 Mighty Curnow delivers impressive beauty Charlie Curnow dashes around his defender and launches the footy from beyond 50-metres for this goal

00:33 Crafty Daniels provides tremendous finish Brent Daniels mops up the spill and claims this stunning goal for the Giants

01:51 Debate ensues after dissent free costs Giants in big way Some forward-line drama sees the Blues claim a crucial goal through Jesse Motlop

00:45 Super Curnow presents colossal gem The Blues take the lead late as Charlie Curnow kicks mammoth major

08:03 Highlights: GWS v Carlton The Giants and Blues clash in round three

07:45 Full post-match, R3: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round three's match against GWS

06:32 Full post-match, R3: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round three's match against Carlton

13:27 Mini-Match: GWS v Carlton Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues clash in round three

St Kilda v Essendon

10 Mason Wood (STK)

8 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Jack Higgins (STK)

3 Nic Martin (ESS)

2 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

2 Darcy Parish (ESS)

1 Dan Butler (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:08 Saints' hot start kicks off anniversary game in style St Kilda makes the most of two 50m penalties with these quick goals

00:33 Shiel drills much-needed Essendon goal Dylan Shiel provides the spark the Bombers have been looking for with this major

00:29 Crafty Stringer marks return with stellar snap The Bombers fight continues with this Jake Stringer beauty

00:33 Mighty Perkins slots 50-metre gem Archie Perkins takes flight from beyond the arc to secure this goal for the Essendon comeback

00:29 Super Butler secures two marvelous beauties Dan Butler reignites the Saints' offense with these two fabulous goals

00:34 Caldwell's crazy finish levels playing field The Bombers tie the game with this miracle major from Jye Caldwell

00:41 Fiery Butler strikes gold The Saints take command of the game as Dan Butler finishes strong

08:33 Highlights: St Kilda v Essendon The Saints and Bombers clash in round three

02:20 Magnificent Higgins steals the show Jack Higgins provides colossal performance in Saints' historic game

07:30 Full post-match, R3: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round three's match against Collingwood

05:40 Full post-match, R3: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round three's match against St Kilda

14:27 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Essendon Extended highlights of the Saints and Bombers clash in round three

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

7 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Plenty of Pepper on this Showdown opener Sam Powell-Pepper lands a ripping first goal after his powerful effort just sneaks through

00:50 Thilthorpe's overhead major proves last time was no fluke Riley Thilthorpe conjures a dazzling goal in familiar fashion

00:51 Skipper's ripper fools everybody in wild landing Crows captain Jordan Dawson is the beneficiary of a crazy bounce after a typically cool kick inside 50

00:56 Rozee and Rioli both electrify as Power find spark Port livewires Connor Rozee and Junior Rioli wow the crowd with these fine finishes

00:41 Young Crow rocked in bone-crunching contest Max Michalanney is left worse for wear after a heavy clash involving Todd Marshall

00:46 Powell-Pepper pops up again for priceless snap The see-saw affair continues as Sam Powell-Pepper drills this timely major on the burst

00:42 Rankine relishes moment with ridiculous finish Izak Rankine edges the Crows one step closer to a huge win over their rivals

08:03 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide The Power and Crows clash in round three

11:07 Full post-match, R3: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Port Adelaide

09:41 Full post-match, R3: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Adelaide

02:42 Back-to-back Showdown medals for captain Dawson Jordan Dawson claims a Showdown medal for the second consecutive year after this composed performance around the ground

14:15 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in round three

Gold Coast v Geelong

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

9 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

5 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

3 Lachie Weller (GCFC)

2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Danger crunches Sun and snares awesome opener Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield delivers the game's first goal after laying a solid tackle

00:34 King rises highest in sumptuous speccy Ben King leaps on top of the pack for a mammoth mark

00:38 Bowes bags first in new hoops against ex-side Former Sun Jack Bowes slots his first major for Geelong after drifting forward for an easy mark

00:50 Suns swoop and find Jack in attack Gold Coast streams forward and takes the lead through this Jack Lukosius goal

00:38 De Koning dazed after massive head collision Sam De Koning is left worse for wear after this heavy clash involving Nick Holman

00:46 Jezza jets start to take flight Jeremy Cameron pounces on the footy with pace and slots a typically brilliant goal on the burst

00:47 Lukosius shocks stadium with 65m roost Jack Lukosius stuns the crowd with this outrageous shot from distance

08:08 Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong The Suns and Cats clash in round three

02:15 Lukosius looks the goods in break-out five-star outing Jack Lukosius produces a career-best performance with a stunning bag of five goals against the reigning premiers

10:28 Full post-match, R3: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round three's match against Gold Coast

10:45 Full post-match, R3: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round three's match against Geelong

14:03 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Geelong Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats clash in round three

Melbourne v Sydney

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

7 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Ed Langdon (MELB)

6 Brodie Grundy (MELB)

1 Lachie Hunter (MELB)

1 Kade Chandler (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 van Rooyen delights with first career goal Demons fans rejoice as Jacob van Rooyen earns first AFL major

00:36 Vintage Buddy conjures magical beauty The Swans hit the scoreboard with this miracle dribble goal from Lance Franklin

00:30 Hungry Hunter punishes Swans after dissent penalty The Demons' dominance continues as Lachie Hunter benefits from this 50-metre penalty

00:47 Rowbottom converts astonishing turnover gem James Rowbottom intercepts the footy, absorbs the contact and slots this superb goal

00:30 Speedy Papley provides thrilling finish Tom Papley bursts away from the contest with footy in hand and delivers this sensational goal

00:36 Mesmerising Fritsch rains down fire The Demons continue to deal damage with this Bayley Fritsch super snap major

00:51 Sparrow musters electrifying snap Brilliant Demons footy sets up this Tom Sparrow beauty

08:44 Highlights: Melbourne v Sydney The Demons and Swans clash in round three

05:12 Full post-match, R3: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round three's match against Melbourne

07:09 Full post-match, R3: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Sydney

02:26 Marvelous Oliver leads Melbourne charge Clayton Oliver was instrumental in phenomenal Demons victory

13:23 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Sydney Extended highlights of the Demons and Swans clash in round three

Fremantle v West Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

7 Tim Kelly (WCE)

7 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

2 Michael Walters (FRE)

2 James Aish (FRE)

1 Oscar Allen (WCE)

1 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Jackson silences critics with memorable first goal The Dockers surround recruit Luke Jackson after earning his maiden major for his new club

00:38 Shuey punches wall in frustration after luckless injury Luke Shuey lets out some anger after being forced out of the game with a hurt hammy

00:37 Eagles carnage as McGovern goes down West Coast gets dealt another horror injury blow with Jeremy McGovern out of the game following this contest

00:54 Witherden the latest casualty after sickening aerial collision Eagles rebounder Alex Witherden is left dazed after showing tremendous courage to go back with the flight

00:46 Aerial Allen gets lift-off in super flying mark West Coast gets off to a fantastic start as Oscar Allen's ripping grab earns him a third goal in the opening term

01:05 Simpson in disbelief as injury curse strikes Cripps and Ryan It goes from bad to worse for the Eagles after Jamie Cripps and Liam Ryan leave the field following these incidents

00:41 Flyin' Ryan feeds Sheed for left-foot ripper Liam Ryan shows a nice set of wheels before handing off to Dom Sheed for the finish

00:38 Dockers in party mode after Jackson and Frederick pearlers Luke Jackson and Michael Frederick notch consecutive goals for Fremantle to put away a gallant West Coast outfit

08:39 Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

02:35 All the injuries from West Coast's brutal and bizarre outing The Eagles fight gallantly until the end despite suffering injuries to five key players in the cruellest of blows

11:57 Full post-match, R3: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round three's match against West Coast

09:03 Full post-match, R3: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round three's match against Fremantle

14:06 Mini-Match: Fremantle v West Coast Extended highlights of the Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

Leaderboard

20 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

18 Nick Daicos (COLL)

17 Tim Kelly (WCE)

16 Mason Wood (STK)

15 Darcy Parish (ESS)

15 Callum Wilkie (STK)

14 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

13 Harris Andrews (BL)

13 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

12 Toby Greene (GWS)

12 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

12 Christian Petracca (MELB)

12 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

12 Luke Ryan (FRE)

11 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

11 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

11 Jake Lever (MELB)

11 Callum Mills (SYD)

11 Mason Redman (ESS)