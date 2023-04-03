ANOTHER perfect 10 has sent Jordan De Goey into a share of the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as six players took home maximum votes.

De Goey was given 10 votes after having 35 disposals, nine clearances and eight score involvements in Collingwood's 14-point win over Richmond on Friday night.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The Pies midfielder climbed onto 20 votes overall to sit alongside North Melbourne gun Luke Davies-Uniacke, who missed round three due to a calf issue, atop the leaderboard.

Nick Daicos polled three votes in the same game to be in third on 18.

There were six perfect 10s in round three, with Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps, Mason Wood, Izak Rankine and Caleb Serong given maximum votes.

Rankine was given the 10 despite missing out on the Showdown Medal, which was taken home by Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson, who polled five.

The 10: Round three's best moments

Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
7 Harris Andrews (BL)
3 Lachie Neale (BL)
2 Tim English (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Ugle-Hagan ignites the Dogs with an early major

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the board following brilliant team play from the Dogs

    AFL
    Crafty Cameron sells candy to perfection

    Charlie Cameron shows all his tricks to kick his first goal of the match

    AFL
    Dogs respond through Baker brilliance

    Oskar Baker wrestles back the lead for the Dogs with a brilliant snapping goal

    AFL
    Gunston strikes sweetly despite accidental studs

    Jack Gunston brings Brisbane back within a goal following a brilliant mark and goal

    AFL
    Hipwood converts to provide grandstand finish

    Eric Hipwood gets an important goal for the Lions late as the match goes down to the wire

    AFL
    Williams finishes truly after Naughton brings down a ripper

    Bailey Williams gives the Dogs some breathing room following a brilliant Aaron Naughton mark

    AFL
    Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

    AFL
    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    The Bulldogs and Lions clash in round three

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round three's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Lions clash in round three

    AFL

Collingwood v Richmond

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
4 Billy Frampton (COLL)
4 Liam Baker (RICH)
3 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Nathan Murphy (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

Highlights: Collingwood v Richmond

The Magpies and Tigers clash in round three

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

8 Will Day (HAW)
8 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
3 Sam Frost (HAW)
2 Tyler Brockman (HAW)
1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Roos get fast start through high-flying Curtis

    Paul Curtis gets on the board early after a ripping grab

    AFL
    Connor gets curly with mega finish

    Hawthorn's Connor MacDonald goals with a brilliant strike in Launceston

    AFL
    Exciting Hawk is back with goal after hiatus

    Tyler Brockman is swarmed by teammates after his first major in over 18 months

    AFL
    Moore's magic helps Hawks kick away

    Dylan Moore slots a beauty on the run as Hawthorn starts to take charge

    AFL
    Zurhaar buzzer beater brings life to North

    Cam Zurhaar with a crafty finish from the boundary at the end of the second quarter

    AFL
    Is big-bodied Roo in hot water with this bump?

    North recruit Griffin Logue lays a big hit on Will Day in the third term

    AFL
    Marvellous Moore sinks the Roos in Tassie

    Dylan Moore is the hero for the Hawks after this game-sealing goal, which is followed up by a passionate pull of the jumper

    AFL
    Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round three

    AFL
    Hawks vice-captain steers ship to victory

    Dylan Moore shows his stardom to get Hawthorn off the mark in 2023

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round three's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round three

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
4 Sam Docherty (CARL)
3 Adam Cerra (CARL)
2 Sam Taylor (GWS)
2 Josh Kelly (GWS)
1 Jack Buckley (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Zippy Durdin drills Carlton's first

    Corey Durdin races ahead of the pack to score this dazzling gem

    AFL
    Magnificent Daniels slots stellar major

    Brent Daniels storms down the field to deliver this stunning goal

    AFL
    Ward kicks mesmerising 50-metre gem

    Callan Ward owns the spotlight as he sails through this goal from beyond the arc

    AFL
    Mighty Curnow delivers impressive beauty

    Charlie Curnow dashes around his defender and launches the footy from beyond 50-metres for this goal

    AFL
    Crafty Daniels provides tremendous finish

    Brent Daniels mops up the spill and claims this stunning goal for the Giants

    AFL
    Debate ensues after dissent free costs Giants in big way

    Some forward-line drama sees the Blues claim a crucial goal through Jesse Motlop

    AFL
    Super Curnow presents colossal gem

    The Blues take the lead late as Charlie Curnow kicks mammoth major

    AFL
    Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round three

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round three's match against GWS

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round three's match against Carlton

    AFL
    Mini-Match: GWS v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues clash in round three

    AFL

St Kilda v Essendon

10 Mason Wood (STK)
8 Callum Wilkie (STK)
4 Jack Higgins (STK)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
2 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
2 Darcy Parish (ESS)
1 Dan Butler (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Saints' hot start kicks off anniversary game in style

    St Kilda makes the most of two 50m penalties with these quick goals

    AFL
    Shiel drills much-needed Essendon goal

    Dylan Shiel provides the spark the Bombers have been looking for with this major

    AFL
    Crafty Stringer marks return with stellar snap

    The Bombers fight continues with this Jake Stringer beauty

    AFL
    Mighty Perkins slots 50-metre gem

    Archie Perkins takes flight from beyond the arc to secure this goal for the Essendon comeback

    AFL
    Super Butler secures two marvelous beauties

    Dan Butler reignites the Saints' offense with these two fabulous goals

    AFL
    Caldwell's crazy finish levels playing field

    The Bombers tie the game with this miracle major from Jye Caldwell

    AFL
    Fiery Butler strikes gold

    The Saints take command of the game as Dan Butler finishes strong

    AFL
    Highlights: St Kilda v Essendon

    The Saints and Bombers clash in round three

    AFL
    Magnificent Higgins steals the show

    Jack Higgins provides colossal performance in Saints' historic game

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round three's match against Collingwood

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round three's match against St Kilda

    AFL
    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Bombers clash in round three

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
7 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Plenty of Pepper on this Showdown opener

    Sam Powell-Pepper lands a ripping first goal after his powerful effort just sneaks through

    AFL
    Thilthorpe's overhead major proves last time was no fluke

    Riley Thilthorpe conjures a dazzling goal in familiar fashion

    AFL
    Skipper's ripper fools everybody in wild landing

    Crows captain Jordan Dawson is the beneficiary of a crazy bounce after a typically cool kick inside 50

    AFL
    Rozee and Rioli both electrify as Power find spark

    Port livewires Connor Rozee and Junior Rioli wow the crowd with these fine finishes

    AFL
    Young Crow rocked in bone-crunching contest

    Max Michalanney is left worse for wear after a heavy clash involving Todd Marshall

    AFL
    Powell-Pepper pops up again for priceless snap

    The see-saw affair continues as Sam Powell-Pepper drills this timely major on the burst

    AFL
    Rankine relishes moment with ridiculous finish

    Izak Rankine edges the Crows one step closer to a huge win over their rivals

    AFL
    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in round three

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Adelaide

    AFL
    Back-to-back Showdown medals for captain Dawson

    Jordan Dawson claims a Showdown medal for the second consecutive year after this composed performance around the ground

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in round three

    AFL

Gold Coast v Geelong

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
9 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
5 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Danger crunches Sun and snares awesome opener

    Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield delivers the game's first goal after laying a solid tackle

    AFL
    King rises highest in sumptuous speccy

    Ben King leaps on top of the pack for a mammoth mark

    AFL
    Bowes bags first in new hoops against ex-side

    Former Sun Jack Bowes slots his first major for Geelong after drifting forward for an easy mark

    AFL
    Suns swoop and find Jack in attack

    Gold Coast streams forward and takes the lead through this Jack Lukosius goal

    AFL
    De Koning dazed after massive head collision

    Sam De Koning is left worse for wear after this heavy clash involving Nick Holman

    AFL
    Jezza jets start to take flight

    Jeremy Cameron pounces on the footy with pace and slots a typically brilliant goal on the burst

    AFL
    Lukosius shocks stadium with 65m roost

    Jack Lukosius stuns the crowd with this outrageous shot from distance

    AFL
    Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong

    The Suns and Cats clash in round three

    AFL
    Lukosius looks the goods in break-out five-star outing

    Jack Lukosius produces a career-best performance with a stunning bag of five goals against the reigning premiers

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round three's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round three's match against Geelong

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats clash in round three

    AFL

Melbourne v Sydney

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Ed Langdon (MELB)
6 Brodie Grundy (MELB)
1 Lachie Hunter (MELB)
1 Kade Chandler (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    van Rooyen delights with first career goal

    Demons fans rejoice as Jacob van Rooyen earns first AFL major

    AFL
    Vintage Buddy conjures magical beauty

    The Swans hit the scoreboard with this miracle dribble goal from Lance Franklin

    AFL
    Hungry Hunter punishes Swans after dissent penalty

    The Demons' dominance continues as Lachie Hunter benefits from this 50-metre penalty

    AFL
    Rowbottom converts astonishing turnover gem

    James Rowbottom intercepts the footy, absorbs the contact and slots this superb goal

    AFL
    Speedy Papley provides thrilling finish

    Tom Papley bursts away from the contest with footy in hand and delivers this sensational goal

    AFL
    Mesmerising Fritsch rains down fire

    The Demons continue to deal damage with this Bayley Fritsch super snap major

    AFL
    Sparrow musters electrifying snap

    Brilliant Demons footy sets up this Tom Sparrow beauty

    AFL
    Highlights: Melbourne v Sydney

    The Demons and Swans clash in round three

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round three's match against Melbourne

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Sydney

    AFL
    Marvelous Oliver leads Melbourne charge

    Clayton Oliver was instrumental in phenomenal Demons victory

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Swans clash in round three

    AFL

Fremantle v West Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
7 Tim Kelly (WCE)
7 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
2 Michael Walters (FRE)
2 James Aish (FRE)
1 Oscar Allen (WCE)
1 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Jackson silences critics with memorable first goal

    The Dockers surround recruit Luke Jackson after earning his maiden major for his new club

    AFL
    Shuey punches wall in frustration after luckless injury

    Luke Shuey lets out some anger after being forced out of the game with a hurt hammy

    AFL
    Eagles carnage as McGovern goes down

    West Coast gets dealt another horror injury blow with Jeremy McGovern out of the game following this contest

    AFL
    Witherden the latest casualty after sickening aerial collision

    Eagles rebounder Alex Witherden is left dazed after showing tremendous courage to go back with the flight

    AFL
    Aerial Allen gets lift-off in super flying mark

    West Coast gets off to a fantastic start as Oscar Allen's ripping grab earns him a third goal in the opening term

    AFL
    Simpson in disbelief as injury curse strikes Cripps and Ryan

    It goes from bad to worse for the Eagles after Jamie Cripps and Liam Ryan leave the field following these incidents

    AFL
    Flyin' Ryan feeds Sheed for left-foot ripper

    Liam Ryan shows a nice set of wheels before handing off to Dom Sheed for the finish

    AFL
    Dockers in party mode after Jackson and Frederick pearlers

    Luke Jackson and Michael Frederick notch consecutive goals for Fremantle to put away a gallant West Coast outfit

    AFL
    Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast

    The Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

    AFL
    All the injuries from West Coast's brutal and bizarre outing

    The Eagles fight gallantly until the end despite suffering injuries to five key players in the cruellest of blows

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round three's match against West Coast

    AFL
    Full post-match, R3: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round three's match against Fremantle

    AFL
    Mini-Match: Fremantle v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

    AFL

Leaderboard

20 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
18 Nick Daicos (COLL)
17 Tim Kelly (WCE)
16 Mason Wood (STK)
15 Darcy Parish (ESS)
15 Callum Wilkie (STK)
14 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
13 Harris Andrews (BL)
13 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
12 Toby Greene (GWS)
12 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
12 Christian Petracca (MELB)
12 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
12 Luke Ryan (FRE)
11 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
11 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
11 Jake Lever (MELB)
11 Callum Mills (SYD)
11 Mason Redman (ESS)