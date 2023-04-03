ANOTHER perfect 10 has sent Jordan De Goey into a share of the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as six players took home maximum votes.
De Goey was given 10 votes after having 35 disposals, nine clearances and eight score involvements in Collingwood's 14-point win over Richmond on Friday night.
The Pies midfielder climbed onto 20 votes overall to sit alongside North Melbourne gun Luke Davies-Uniacke, who missed round three due to a calf issue, atop the leaderboard.
Nick Daicos polled three votes in the same game to be in third on 18.
There were six perfect 10s in round three, with Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Cripps, Mason Wood, Izak Rankine and Caleb Serong given maximum votes.
Rankine was given the 10 despite missing out on the Showdown Medal, which was taken home by Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson, who polled five.
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
7 Harris Andrews (BL)
3 Lachie Neale (BL)
2 Tim English (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Collingwood v Richmond
10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
4 Billy Frampton (COLL)
4 Liam Baker (RICH)
3 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Nathan Murphy (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
8 Will Day (HAW)
8 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
3 Sam Frost (HAW)
2 Tyler Brockman (HAW)
1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton
10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
4 Sam Docherty (CARL)
3 Adam Cerra (CARL)
2 Sam Taylor (GWS)
2 Josh Kelly (GWS)
1 Jack Buckley (GWS)
St Kilda v Essendon
10 Mason Wood (STK)
8 Callum Wilkie (STK)
4 Jack Higgins (STK)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
2 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
2 Darcy Parish (ESS)
1 Dan Butler (STK)
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
7 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
Gold Coast v Geelong
9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
9 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
5 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
2 Touk Miller (GCFC)
Melbourne v Sydney
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Ed Langdon (MELB)
6 Brodie Grundy (MELB)
1 Lachie Hunter (MELB)
1 Kade Chandler (MELB)
Fremantle v West Coast
10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
7 Tim Kelly (WCE)
7 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
2 Michael Walters (FRE)
2 James Aish (FRE)
1 Oscar Allen (WCE)
1 Shannon Hurn (WCE)
Leaderboard
20 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
18 Nick Daicos (COLL)
17 Tim Kelly (WCE)
16 Mason Wood (STK)
15 Darcy Parish (ESS)
15 Callum Wilkie (STK)
14 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
13 Harris Andrews (BL)
13 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
12 Toby Greene (GWS)
12 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
12 Christian Petracca (MELB)
12 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
12 Luke Ryan (FRE)
11 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
11 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
11 Jake Lever (MELB)
11 Callum Mills (SYD)
11 Mason Redman (ESS)