SAM DRAPER says he is still finding the best balance between being Essendon's first-choice ruckman and a forward target as it plans to be without Peter Wright for the majority of this season.

Draper kicked two goals against Hawthorn in round one and spent more time forward in the opening two rounds partnered with Andrew Phillips, before rucking with the assistance of forward Sam Weideman last week against St Kilda.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Essendon's talismanic big man said he was still working through how he can best impact around the ground and close to goal as Wright sits on the sidelines after a shoulder reconstruction.

"That was a little bit of a curveball in the last main session before round one [when Wright was injured]. It's been different but I've liked the challenge of playing a bit more forward when we've played two rucks, and then we're just trying to figure out what our forward line looks like at the moment without Pete in it," Draper told AFL.com.au.

"I love kicking a goal, obviously. It's been a good challenge and I do enjoy it. Last year was pretty hard, I didn't know what I was doing out there [in the forward line] so I'm still learning out there and but I feel pretty dangerous as a forward.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"I'll always be a ruck mainly, so figuring out the split is hard. But if you feel like you're dominating in the ruck then stay there, but if you feel like you're dominating forward then you stay there. When Pete's playing and Sam's playing, we'll be a pretty good trio together."

Draper last year won Goal of the Year for his brilliant, running and bouncing effort from the centre square against Gold Coast, in what was a highlight from his first full season leading Essendon's ruck department.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Draper's ridiculous GOTY contender rocks Marvel Sam Draper scores an unbelievable goal bursting out of the ruck and finishing in mesmerising style

He has played 46 games after being signed by the Bombers as a rookie pick in 2016, and continues to closely observe other ruckmen to add more elements to his own game.

"I think I've played against every ruck in the competition now so I think I've still got a lot to learn in my game. But I think I'm on the right track," Draper said.

"I'd say 'Gawny' (Max Gawn) is probably the most complete ruckman, someone like Nic Nat (Nic Naitanui) his centre bounce stuff and follow up is unbelievable to watch. Paddy Ryder, who we've got at the club now too, [is someone to watch].

Sam Draper and Max Gawn during Essendon's match against Melbourne in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The best thing about rucks is they're all different with all different strengths, so I'm trying to work out what my strengths are. It's a beautiful position, the ruck."

Essendon faces Greater Western Sydney on Sunday at Marvel Stadium, with Draper saying the Bombers would take some lessons from last week's defeat to St Kilda.

"Our pressure was still really good, even though we couldn't bring the ball to the ground in the forward line. It was disappointing but I don't think it's a major, major thing that we need to turn around to get some good results," he said.