SOUND the alarm Dom Sheed (MID, $613,000) owners… he will not play this weekend after injuring this throat at training.

Sheed is owned by 10 per cent of coaches who should now show the 27-year-old the door.

Gold Coast has named its prized recruit Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $290,000) who averaged 20 disposals and 100 points in the NAB League last year. Selected at No.6 in the AFL Draft, Humphrey scored 74 in the VFL last week and should have an immediate impact.

This Easter weekend, game times are a little complicated and certainly different. Make sure you are on top of all the game times and be ready to adjust your trades accordingly.

FRIDAY

4.20pm AEST Kangaroos v Carlton

SATURDAY

1.45pm AEST Adelaide v Fremantle

4.35pm AEST Richmond v Bulldogs

7.30pm AEST St Kilda v Gold Coast

7.30pm AEST Sydney v Port Adelaide

SUNDAY

2.10pm AEST Essendon v GWS Giants

5.20pm AEST West Coast v Melbourne

MONDAY

3.20pm AEST Geelong v Hawthorn

Top scorers from Lions-Magpies

Nick Daicos (DEF, $846,000) – 126pts

– 126pts Charlie Cameron (FWD, $542,000) – 107pts

– 107pts Cam Rayner (FWD, $553,000) – 99pts

– 99pts Oscar McInerney (RUC, $681,000) – 95pts

– 95pts Joe Daniher (FWD, $495,000) – 91pts

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Josh Kelly (MID, $899,000) – Kelly is scoring with the best of them. He had 126 last week and could have the same output as Clayton Oliver and save you around $140k at the same time.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $757,000) – After getting injured in round one on 14, Stewart bounced back in round three with 126. He won't get much cheaper than this and has a good match-up this week.

Will Phillips (MID, $314,000) – Hopefully his sub days are behind him and Phillips can continue to build on the 67 he had last week in a game he attended the most CBAs for his team.

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $238,000) – Impressed on debut to score 76 and didn't rely on goals to boost his score. Although the three goals were nice, the six tackles were even better.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $238,000)

Will Day (DEF, $671,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $757,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $1.04M)

Even though he has gone up $134k in price, Will Day (DEF, $671,000) is still value and still a wanted man. He has averaged 106 across his first three games and is one of the mid-priced players who are paying off.

Captain options are vital in AFL Fantasy and coaches are going straight to the top with Oliver (MID, $1.04M). He has averaged 128 in his first three games but sits outsides Calvin's top five captain options this week due to his surprisingly poor record against West Coast. Oliver has scored 91, 67 and 93 against the Eagles in his last three outings… but should break that run on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000) scored 171 in the VFL last week and has maybe forced the hand of the GWS coaching staff to debut him in round four. He is named on an extended bench, so double check he gets named when teams drop at 5.00pm.

Most traded out

Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $422,000)

Finn Callaghan (MID, $474,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $719,000)

James Worpel (MID, $559,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $329,000)

Even though they were popular picks at the start of the season, it's time to trade these mid-priced players. Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $422,000) is the No.1 priority to trade after not making the Suns line-up for the second week straight.

After scores of 57 and 48 last week, James Worpel (MID, $559,000) and Finn Callaghan (MID, $474,000) are clogging up midfield positions and scoring like rookies at the same time. They both started off as great picks, but two weeks later, coaches are swinging the axe… and rightfully so.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Sam Docherty v Kangaroos @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 4.20pm AEST

Hawthorn scored with ease against the Kangaroos last week as its defenders cashed in with plenty of marks and easy possessions. James Sicily (132), Day (128) and Blake Hardwick (115) were among the big scorers and with Docherty coming off a massive 136, this one should be a walk in the park.

No.2 – Brodie Grundy v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SUN 5.20pm AEST

Over the last three rounds, Sean Darcy (128), Matt Flynn (110) and Charlie Comben (80) all dominated Bailey Williams and had their best games for the year. Expect Grundy, as Melbourne's No.1 ruck, to do the same.

No.3 – Josh Kelly v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 2.10pm AEST

Coming off an impressive 126, Kelly meets a team that saw Brad Crouch (122), Mason Wood (118) and Seb Ross (117) score with ease against them. Add to this, Kelly loves playing under the Marvel roof where he has averaged 117 in his last six games.

No.4 – Andrew Brayshaw v Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 1.45pm AEST

Adelaide is one of the easiest teams to score against and Brayshaw found this to be the case last year when he had 120. Coming off a disappointing 90, he'll bounce back to his best here on Saturday afternoon.

No.5 – Brad Crouch v Gold Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:30pm

Crouch is a Fantasy secret and sits in just one per cent of teams. His owners are keeping quiet because he has been awesome and scored 122 last week and don't forget he ended 2022 averaging 116 in his last six games. Over his career, he has played the Suns on seven occasions and not once has he dropped under 100.

