WITH pressure mounting, Brisbane has a chance to bounce back when it takes on Collingwood in front of a sold-out Gabba on Easter Thursday.

The Lions are 1-2 and outside the eight after beginning the season with losses to Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs, either side of a win over Melbourne.

LIONS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Their premiership credentials are already being questioned after entering 2023 as one of the contenders and they get a chance to silence their critics when the Magpies visit.

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Deven Robertson

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R4: Brisbane v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Magpies at the Gabba

Collingwood is flying early in the season, winning all three of its games to be one of only two teams with a perfect record entering round four.

But the loss of Darcy Cameron (knee) will mean the Pies enter the clash with the Lions without a recognised ruckman, with Craig McRae deciding against calling up 19-year-old Oscar Steene for a debut.

Ash Johnson and Billy Frampton are expected to be supported in the ruck by former Lion Dan McStay, who faces his former club for the first time since leaving at the end of last year.

The Lions decided to drop Darcy Fort, with Jaxon Prior coming in, while Daniel Rich (quad) remains sidelined.