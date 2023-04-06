ST KILDA has been decimated by injuries in the early stages of Ross Lyon's return to Moorabbin, but the Saints will have in-form wingman Mason Wood in the 22 when they host Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Wood didn't finish last weekend's 18-point win over Essendon after hurting his shoulder in St Kilda's 150th anniversary game at the MCG.

But after being cleared of structural damage earlier in the week, the 29-year-old trained with a strapped shoulder at RSEA Park on Thursday morning and is set to face the Suns.

St Kilda has lost defender Jimmy Webster for at least five weeks due to a fractured cheekbone and has 13 players on the injury list, including captain Jack Steele and star forwards Max King and Tim Membrey, but pre-season supplemental selection period signing Liam Stocker has escaped injury after hurting his ankle on the weekend and will be available.

Lyon conceded the injury toll at the club has been stressful to manage, even amid an undefeated start to 2023, but was relieved Wood isn't the latest to land on the casualty list.

"100 per cent (he will play)," Lyon said on Thursday.

"Look, when it happened, the impact, you're not sure (of the severity). But in the cold light of day, he is fine. That's why it's really important you don't go early on injuries.

"He'll train and play. It turned out to be lower grade, it just didn't look good. he has been really important for us."

Wood has made a blistering start to the season, averaging 23.7 disposals, 503.4 metres gained, 7.3 score involvements and 5.7 intercept possessions to be the second-highest-ranked wingman in the AFL in 2023, according to Champion Data, behind only Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom.

Lyon said the former North Melbourne utility – who was delisted at the end of 2020 before arriving at Linton Street via the 2021 SSP window – has made a significant impact on the culture at the Saints.

"It is hard to measure levels, but I know when he was at North he was very talented but had injury interruptions. He had played good football here; he played some ripper games last year," Lyon said.

"When the team is buying in, it probably helps his role a little bit. He has trained really hard and is great with our young fellas, has them round for dinner, brings their professionalism along. He brings a lot to the table culturally. As a senior coach, it's great to have."

Wood polled 10 coaches votes against Essendon to move to fifth overall behind joint leaders Jordan De Goey and Luke Davies-Uniacke and is one of only six players to poll votes in all three rounds in 2023.

