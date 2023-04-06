Trent Bianco in action during Collingwood's VFL elimination final against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The action begins on Thursday in the when Brisbane takes on Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena from 1.05pm AEST.

It continues on Good Friday when North Melbourne and Carlton face off at Arden Street Oval from 12.30pm AEST, before Williamstown and Port Melbourne clash in an old-fashioned grudge match at DSV Stadium from 2.05pm AEST.

There are three games on Saturday, starting with Coburg v GWS Giants from 11.45am AEST and highlighted by Richmond's clash with Footscray from 1.05pm AEST.

On Sunday, Sandringham v Gold Coast begins a three-game slate from 11.05am AEST, followed by Northern Bullants v Essendon from 1.05pm AEST and then Casey Demons v Frankston from 2.05pm AEST.

And on Easter Monday, Geelong takes on Hawthorn in a curtain-raiser at the MCG from 11.45am AEST ahead of the big game between the two clubs' AFL teams.

VFLW

It's a big Good Friday of VFL footy with three games: Williamstown v Port Melbourne from 10am AEST, followed by Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne (11am AEST) and then Casey Demons v Collingwood (12pm AEST).

The action continues on Saturday when Geelong hosts Darebin from 12pm AEST, followed by Essendon v Carlton from 1pm AEST.

The round closes out on Sunday with Southern Saints hosting Box Hill Hawks from 3pm AEST.

SANFL

Round two of the SANFL season begins on Thursday evening when reigning premier Norwood looks to bounce back from a first-round loss when it hosts Sturt from 7.40pm ACST.

On Good Friday, you can choose from three simultaneous games from 2.10pm ACST: West Adelaide v Adelaide, South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, and Central District v North Adelaide. The round finishes on the same day when Glenelg hosts Port Adelaide from 4.40pm ACST.

WAFL

It's a huge Easter Saturday for WA state league footy with the WAFL men's season kicking off with five simultaneous games from 2.10pm AWST, headed by premier West Perth taking on West Coast, while Peel Thunder hosts Perth and Subiaco takes on East Perth.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round three

Thursday, April 6

Brisbane v Collingwood, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.05pm AEST

Friday, April 7

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street Oval, 12.30pm AEST

Williamstown v Port Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 8

Coburg v GWS Giants, Piranha Park, 11.45am AEST

Southport v Werribee, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Richmond v Footscray, Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 9

Sandringham v Gold Coast, RSEA Park, 11.05am AEST

Northern Bullants v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Frankston, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

Monday, April 10

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, MCG, 11.45am AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round three

Friday, April 7

Williamstown v Port Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST

Saturday, April 8

Geelong v Darebin, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Carlton, NEC Hangar, 1pm AEST

Sunday, April 9

Southern Saints v Box Hill Hawks, RSEA Park, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round two

Thursday, April 6

Norwood v Sturt, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Friday, April 7

West Adelaide v Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v North Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Port Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 4.40pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round one

Saturday, April 8

West Perth v West Coast, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v South Fremantle, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v East Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST