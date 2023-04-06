The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

HOLD your trades as long as you can this long weekend.

That's the message from The Traders in round four with some uncertainty around players and worries about mid-pricers, with Eagle Dom Sheed ruled out due to injury.

Sam Docherty shapes as a great vice-captain option as Carlton faces North Melbourne on Good Friday.

Young Demon Jacob van Rooyen is being targeted by a lot of coaches, while Giant Josh Fahey has been named on an extended bench after his 171 in the VFL last week.