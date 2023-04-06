HOLD your trades as long as you can this long weekend.
That's the message from The Traders in round four with some uncertainty around players and worries about mid-pricers, with Eagle Dom Sheed ruled out due to injury.
Sam Docherty shapes as a great vice-captain option as Carlton faces North Melbourne on Good Friday.
Young Demon Jacob van Rooyen is being targeted by a lot of coaches, while Giant Josh Fahey has been named on an extended bench after his 171 in the VFL last week.