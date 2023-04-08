WILL Day has been locked in at Hawthorn for another four years in a big tick for Sam Mitchell's long-term plan at the Hawks.

The young gun, who is likely leading the club's best and fairest after three rounds, was set to come out of contract this season but has signed on until the end of 2027.

The four-year contract was flagged by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading two weeks ago and will ensure Day is at Hawthorn until he reaches free agency.

He has spurned interest both from South Australian and Victorian clubs to recommit to Hawthorn to be a key figure in its rebuild.

"It is incredibly pleasing Will was eager to continue on the journey here at Hawthorn, he is another important part of what we are building for the future," Hawks list manager Mark McKenzie said.



"This long-term deal really solidifies his future in the brown the gold, and we couldn't be happier.



"Will's special talent has been obvious since being drafted to the Hawks, and it's very exciting to see him remain injury-free this season and take his game to the next level, as we knew he could throughout his development."

Day was pick No.13 at the 2019 AFL Draft and shone in his first season as an attacking half-back. Injuries have impacted his previous two campaigns but his move into the midfield this year has done wonders, with Day averaging nearly 26 disposals and four clearances in the first three rounds.