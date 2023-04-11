Hugh McCluggage in action during the R2 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at the Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF YOU'RE looking for potential upside from Brisbane's 2-2 start to the season, look no further than vice-captain Hugh McCluggage.

After being named as a member of the All-Australian squad of 40 the past four seasons, McCluggage says he's "not entirely" where he'd like to be following the opening month of 2023.

The smooth-moving midfielder is averaging 19 disposals (down from 25 the past two years), but of greater concern is the inaccuracy with his usually reliable right boot.

McCluggage is going at 44 per cent kicking efficiency, well below the past four seasons when he has always been between 55 and 60 per cent.

The 25-year-old says it's something he's conscious of and working on.

"There's a few little technical things I've worked on over the past week or two," McCluggage said following a Tuesday morning training session.

"Sometimes you just get the ball under more pressure than what you had in the past … I'm not too worried about it, I think I'll be able to fix it for sure.

"I'll just get to work and keep getting myself in those spots where I can use the ball in a damaging way."

Despite his slightly wayward kicking, McCluggage has been a solid contributor in the new-look Lions midfield that is still learning to accommodate Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft.

There was an even spread in the win over Collingwood, with Ashcroft (26), Dunkley (25), McCluggage (22), Lachie Neale (22) and Jarrod Berry (21) sharing the workload.

McCluggage said it was taking some time adjusting to the new faces and roles.

"It's definitely a thing," he said.

Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft compete for the ball during the R4 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"When you add two amazing midfielders into the mix, and they're playing large minutes in there, you've got to work out what they do, what they like to do, how they use their hands, where they run.

"So, yeah, it's something that throughout the pre-season, and throughout the first few rounds we've been working on, that synergy … I think we're getting a really good contribution from everyone."

After missing the past two matches with a quad injury, defender Daniel Rich looks likely to return to face North Melbourne at Mount Barker on Saturday after training strongly.

Darcy Gardiner is expected to see his first action of the season at VFL level after overcoming shoulder and ankle problems.