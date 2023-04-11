AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has condemned the latest examples of hurtful and abhorrent racist remarks directed at AFL players over the long weekend.

Mr McLachlan said he was disgusted by the vilification aimed at Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine, Brisbane Lions player Charlie Cameron, and Fremantle players Nathan Wilson and Michael Walters following the recent racist attacks on the Western Bulldogs' Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

He said the AFL stood with clubs, players, the AFLPA and AFL fans in calling out the racist and homophobic comments. The AFLIU (Integrity Unit) is investigating the various attacks on players.

Mr McLachlan said the AFL had been notified again today after racist and homophobic attacks online against Fremantle's players which followed the racist comments yesterday against Rankine.

Support will be provided for those impacted while the Integrity Unit and club officials investigate the matter while working towards identifying the individual concerned.

"This has to stop. It not only hurts the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players targeted but all Indigenous players and players of colour across the league as well as their families, their team-mates and friends. We strongly support all our players and condemn the racial vilification of anyone in football and anyone in the wider community," Mr McLachlan said.

"The AFL wants to make clear, there is no place in our game for anyone who vilifies our players."

Mr McLachlan reiterated the weekend message that the AFL is continuing its ongoing implementation of the 'Peek rule' and the work will never stop against vilification, especially in the online space despite the challenges surrounding the identification of antagonists.

He also called on people to continue to call out all people who make racist or homophobic remarks.

Anyone who wishes to make a report can do so here.