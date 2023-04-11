THE LATEST on Swans brothers, important Tigers, a key Demon, and more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round five.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Darcy Fogarty
|Knee
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Fogarty has built back up to hard leading and long kicking, with Wednesday's session set to determine if he plays this week. Worrell is in full training, but the club is not ready to risk the defender's hamstring injury and wants him to complete another full week on the track. Bond requires another week off legs to let his lower leg fracture recover before he starts running. Patrick Parnell comes out of concussion protocols this week, while Sam Berry appears over a calf niggle. – Nathan Schmook
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Daniel Rich
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Rich looked good at Tuesday's light training session, taking part in drills that required speed and change of direction. If he recovers well, he should be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. It's still unclear how far away Michael is following pre-season shoulder surgery. - Michael Whiting
|Blake Acres
|Pectoral
|Test
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Kennedy
|Calf
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Thigh
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Docherty for up to six weeks after he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Walsh, Acres, Kennedy and Martin are expected to be available this week, while McGovern trained fully and should play. Boyd and Cottrell will be reintegrated back through the VFL side over the next fortnight. But it's still a long injury list for the Blues. – Riley Beveridge
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Hematoma
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Arlo Draper
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Will Kelly
|Concussion
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Post mid-season bye
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Kreuger is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and should be available for some minutes very soon. Begg is still missing with a back issue, while Cox and Cameron are also sidelined. Kelly might be available after missing last weekend with a concussion against Port Melbourne. - Josh Gabelich
|Kaine Baldwin
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Bryan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Back
|7 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Back
|2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|8-9 weeks
|Sam Weideman
|Concussion
|1 week
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|13-15 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Weideman suffered a concussion in the win over the Giants and is set to miss the clash against his former side, Melbourne. Alwyn Davey jnr copped a knock to his shoulder but played out the game, while Ben Hobbs and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti played in the VFL on the weekend following their recent injury concerns. - Dejan Kalinic
|Heath Chapman
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Eye
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBA
|Liam Reidy
|Abdomen
|2 weeks
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers are confident Frederick will return this week, with the speedster getting specialist advice on his eye injury this week. Taberner experienced back soreness after the round four loss to Adelaide and has been sent home for treatment, with confidence it is not related to the back issues he experienced in 2022. – Nathan Schmook
|Jed Bews
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam De Koning
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
De Koning is expected to be available for Sunday's game against West Coast at Adelaide Oval after missing the Easter Monday blockbuster due to concussion. The premiership defender trained on Sunday and should return. Bews has entered concussion protocols following a collison with Conor Nash and will miss Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich
|Jed Anderson
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Flanders
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Soreness
|Test
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The big question mark revolves around Witts. Coach Stuart Dew was non-committal about his status following Saturday night's loss to St Kilda, simply saying he was sore from the previous week. The Suns have their main training session on Wednesday, which should give a better indication of his status. - Michael Whiting
|Leek Aleer
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Phil Davis
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|5-7 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|9-11 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants have been impressed by Bedford's recovery and expect him to return through the VFL by next week, while Perryman is also likely to be back within the fortnight. Davis could miss up to a month after suffering another setback, but Xavier O'Halloran (quad) returned through the reserves over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now. Chad Wingard returned from a calf issue on Easter Monday as the sub. Lewis remains sidelined dealing with issues with both knees. The star key forward strained his ACL in January and then hurt his other knee recently. Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich
|Ben Brown
|Back
|Test
|Max Gawn
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Achilles
|Test
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|8-9 weeks
|Taj Woewodin
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Premiership defender Hibberd was subbed off with an Achilles issue against West Coast but is expected to be available for selection this week. Brown was sent for scans on a stiff back late last week and will need to prove his fitness to face Essendon, while Gawn is back running and continues to take big steps forward in his rehabilitation from an MCL sprain. – Alison O'Connor
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Finger
|1 week
|Nick Larkey
|Hip
|Test
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|TBC
|Lachie Young
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect McKay to be available this week, but he will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Larkey is in the same boat after pulling up sore last week. Callum Coleman-Jones (foot) returned through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Fantasia missed last week's dramatic win over Sydney and is expected to resume running later this week. Xavier Duursma hyperextended his knee against the Swans, but the club says he is in no doubt to face the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round. - Michael Whiting
|Kaelan Bradtke
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|3-5 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|TBC
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|TBC
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1 week
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|5-10 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
It was another horror weekend on the injury front for the Tigers, with three key players going down plus another four in the VFL. Lynch and Nankervis will be out for some time after undergoing surgery, while fellow talls Tarrant, Bradtke and Nyuon were injured in the VFL. Tarrant's hip problem will see him out of action indefinitely, with the club holding out some hope he'll return later in the year. Short is still a week away with his calf. - Martin Smith
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Steele
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Cheekbone
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon's return to Moorabbin, but they might be about to get Membrey back for Gather Round. The star spearhead is in the frame to face Collingwood on Sunday night. He will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bytel has escaped a serious ankle injury but will miss at least this weekend. Steele might be available next weekend and Jones is now only two or three weeks away from returning from the Achilles issue that has hampered his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich
|Ryan Clarke
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|2-3 months
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The McCartin brothers have both been sidelined after head knocks last week, with Paddy's short- and long-term future clouded due to his concussion history. Franklin will miss at least a week due to a knee problem, while Reid has suffered a major blow in his rehab and won't play until after the mid-season bye. Robbie Fox returned from a calf problem as the sub last week in a welcome boost to Sydney's defensive stocks, while Clarke is expected to return against the Tigers. Hickey is set to resume team training this week as he nears a comeback, while Konstanty and Wicks are also closing in on a return. - Martin Smith
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|TBC
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Throat
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|5-6 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Sheed is no guarantee to return after suffering a fractured larynx at training last week. He has returned to running and football drills and will see a doctor later this week to determine his availability. Chesser ran laps in a knee brace on Tuesday, while Witherden has completed concussion protocols and will be available if he completes training this week. Shuey is progressing well and will train this weekend in preparation for a round six return. Jamieson should join the main group next week. - Nathan Schmook
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Hayden Crozier
|Back
|Test
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|TBC
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|Available
|Updated: April 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Weightman is set to be available for the first time in 2023 after missing the first month of the season with a groin injury. The small forward will need to prove his fitness later in the week but could face Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Keath has entered concussion protocols following a collision with Tom Lynch. Crozier has been cleared of structural damage to his back but is in doubt for Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list