THE LATEST on Swans brothers, important Tigers, a key Demon, and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round five.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Darcy Fogarty  Knee  Test
 Josh Worrell  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty has built back up to hard leading and long kicking, with Wednesday's session set to determine if he plays this week. Worrell is in full training, but the club is not ready to risk the defender's hamstring injury and wants him to complete another full week on the track. Bond requires another week off legs to let his lower leg fracture recover before he starts running. Patrick Parnell comes out of concussion protocols this week, while Sam Berry appears over a calf niggle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  TBC
 Daniel Rich  Quad  Test
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich looked good at Tuesday's light training session, taking part in drills that required speed and change of direction. If he recovers well, he should be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. It's still unclear how far away Michael is following pre-season shoulder surgery. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Pectoral  Test
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Sam Docherty  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  TBC
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Thigh  Test
 Matt Owies  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Sam Walsh  Back  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Docherty for up to six weeks after he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Walsh, Acres, Kennedy and Martin are expected to be available this week, while McGovern trained fully and should play. Boyd and Cottrell will be reintegrated back through the VFL side over the next fortnight. But it's still a long injury list for the Blues. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Back  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Mason Cox  Hematoma  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Arlo Draper  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Will Kelly  Concussion  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Post mid-season bye
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Kreuger is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and should be available for some minutes very soon. Begg is still missing with a back issue, while Cox and Cameron are also sidelined. Kelly might be available after missing last weekend with a concussion against Port Melbourne. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Concussion  Test
 Nick Bryan  Hamstring  Test
 Nik Cox  Back  7 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Zach Reid  Back  2 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  8-9 weeks
 Sam Weideman  Concussion  1 week
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  13-15 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Weideman suffered a concussion in the win over the Giants and is set to miss the clash against his former side, Melbourne. Alwyn Davey jnr copped a knock to his shoulder but played out the game, while Ben Hobbs and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti played in the VFL on the weekend following their recent injury concerns. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Travis Colyer  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Michael Frederick  Eye  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBA
 Liam Reidy  Abdomen  2 weeks
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers are confident Frederick will return this week, with the speedster getting specialist advice on his eye injury this week. Taberner experienced back soreness after the round four loss to Adelaide and has been sent home for treatment, with confidence it is not related to the back issues he experienced in 2022. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Sam De Koning  Concussion  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

De Koning is expected to be available for Sunday's game against West Coast at Adelaide Oval after missing the Easter Monday blockbuster due to concussion. The premiership defender trained on Sunday and should return. Bews has entered concussion protocols following a collison with Conor Nash and will miss Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Sam Flanders  Knee  5 weeks
 Jarrod Witts  Soreness  Test
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The big question mark revolves around Witts. Coach Stuart Dew was non-committal about his status following Saturday night's loss to St Kilda, simply saying he was sore from the previous week. The Suns have their main training session on Wednesday, which should give a better indication of his status. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Quad  2 weeks
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  1 week
 Phil Davis  Groin  2-4 weeks
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  5-7 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  9-11 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants have been impressed by Bedford's recovery and expect him to return through the VFL by next week, while Perryman is also likely to be back within the fortnight. Davis could miss up to a month after suffering another setback, but Xavier O'Halloran (quad) returned through the reserves over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  1 week
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  1-2 weeks
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  1 week
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  Indefinite
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now. Chad Wingard returned from a calf issue on Easter Monday as the sub. Lewis remains sidelined dealing with issues with both knees. The star key forward strained his ACL in January and then hurt his other knee recently. Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Back  Test
 Max Gawn  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Achilles  Test
 Kye Turner  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Joel Smith  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  8-9 weeks
 Taj Woewodin  Finger  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Premiership defender Hibberd was subbed off with an Achilles issue against West Coast but is expected to be available for selection this week. Brown was sent for scans on a stiff back late last week and will need to prove his fitness to face Essendon, while Gawn is back running and continues to take big steps forward in his rehabilitation from an MCL sprain. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Cooper Harvey  Finger  1 week
 Nick Larkey  Hip  Test
 Ben McKay  Foot  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  TBC
 Lachie Young  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect McKay to be available this week, but he will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Larkey is in the same boat after pulling up sore last week. Callum Coleman-Jones (foot) returned through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Fantasia missed last week's dramatic win over Sydney and is expected to resume running later this week. Xavier Duursma hyperextended his knee against the Swans, but the club says he is in no doubt to face the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaelan Bradtke  Hand  2-3 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Suspension  2 weeks
 Tom Brown  Wrist  3-5 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  2-3 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Jack Graham  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  TBC
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  TBC
 Bigoa Nyuon  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Jayden Short  Calf  1 week
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  5-10 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

It was another horror weekend on the injury front for the Tigers, with three key players going down plus another four in the VFL. Lynch and Nankervis will be out for some time after undergoing surgery, while fellow talls Tarrant, Bradtke and Nyuon were injured in the VFL. Tarrant's hip problem will see him out of action indefinitely, with the club holding out some hope he'll return later in the year. Short is still a week away with his calf. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Ankle  TBC
 Nick Coffield  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  10-12 weeks
 Zak Jones  Achilles  2-3 weeks
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Tim Membrey  Knee  Test
 Jack Steele  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
 Jimmy Webster  Cheekbone  4-5 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon's return to Moorabbin, but they might be about to get Membrey back for Gather Round. The star spearhead is in the frame to face Collingwood on Sunday night. He will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bytel has escaped a serious ankle injury but will miss at least this weekend. Steele might be available next weekend and Jones is now only two or three weeks away from returning from the Achilles issue that has hampered his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Clarke   Hamstring  Test
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  1-2 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Lewis Melican  Adductor  1-2 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  2-3 months
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The McCartin brothers have both been sidelined after head knocks last week, with Paddy's short- and long-term future clouded due to his concussion history. Franklin will miss at least a week due to a knee problem, while Reid has suffered a major blow in his rehab and won't play until after the mid-season bye. Robbie Fox returned from a calf problem as the sub last week in a welcome boost to Sydney's defensive stocks, while Clarke is expected to return against the Tigers. Hickey is set to resume team training this week as he nears a comeback, while Konstanty and Wicks are also closing in on a return. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Campbell Chesser  Knee  TBC
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  TBC
 Harry Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Callum Jamieson  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Throat  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  5-6 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Concussion  Test
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Sheed is no guarantee to return after suffering a fractured larynx at training last week. He has returned to running and football drills and will see a doctor later this week to determine his availability. Chesser ran laps in a knee brace on Tuesday, while Witherden has completed concussion protocols and will be available if he completes training this week. Shuey is progressing well and will train this weekend in preparation for a round six return. Jamieson should join the main group next week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Hayden Crozier  Back  Test
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Alex Keath  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  TBC
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Groin  Available
Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Weightman is set to be available for the first time in 2023 after missing the first month of the season with a groin injury. The small forward will need to prove his fitness later in the week but could face Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Keath has entered concussion protocols following a collision with Tom Lynch. Crozier has been cleared of structural damage to his back but is in doubt for Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 