THE LATEST on Swans brothers, important Tigers, a key Demon, and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round five.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 4-6 weeks Darcy Fogarty Knee Test Josh Worrell Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty has built back up to hard leading and long kicking, with Wednesday's session set to determine if he plays this week. Worrell is in full training, but the club is not ready to risk the defender's hamstring injury and wants him to complete another full week on the track. Bond requires another week off legs to let his lower leg fracture recover before he starts running. Patrick Parnell comes out of concussion protocols this week, while Sam Berry appears over a calf niggle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Carter Michael Shoulder TBC Daniel Rich Quad Test Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich looked good at Tuesday's light training session, taking part in drills that required speed and change of direction. If he recovers well, he should be available to face North Melbourne on Saturday. It's still unclear how far away Michael is following pre-season shoulder surgery. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Pectoral Test Jordan Boyd Foot 1-2 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 2-3 weeks Sam Docherty Knee 4-6 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring Test Matt Kennedy Calf Test Caleb Marchbank Calf TBC Jack Martin Calf Test Mitch McGovern Thigh Test Matt Owies Hamstring TBC Sam Philp Foot Season Sam Walsh Back Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Docherty for up to six weeks after he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Walsh, Acres, Kennedy and Martin are expected to be available this week, while McGovern trained fully and should play. Boyd and Cottrell will be reintegrated back through the VFL side over the next fortnight. But it's still a long injury list for the Blues. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Back 1-2 weeks Darcy Cameron Knee 5-7 weeks Mason Cox Hematoma TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Arlo Draper Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Will Kelly Concussion Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 1-2 weeks Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Post mid-season bye Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Kreuger is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and should be available for some minutes very soon. Begg is still missing with a back issue, while Cox and Cameron are also sidelined. Kelly might be available after missing last weekend with a concussion against Port Melbourne. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Concussion Test Nick Bryan Hamstring Test Nik Cox Back 7 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 5-7 weeks Zach Reid Back 2 weeks James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 8-9 weeks Sam Weideman Concussion 1 week Peter Wright Shoulder 13-15 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Weideman suffered a concussion in the win over the Giants and is set to miss the clash against his former side, Melbourne. Alwyn Davey jnr copped a knock to his shoulder but played out the game, while Ben Hobbs and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti played in the VFL on the weekend following their recent injury concerns. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Calf 3-4 weeks Travis Colyer Knee 3-4 weeks Michael Frederick Eye Test Nat Fyfe Foot TBA Liam Reidy Abdomen 2 weeks Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers are confident Frederick will return this week, with the speedster getting specialist advice on his eye injury this week. Taberner experienced back soreness after the round four loss to Adelaide and has been sent home for treatment, with confidence it is not related to the back issues he experienced in 2022. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Concussion 1-2 weeks Toby Conway Foot TBC Sam De Koning Concussion Test Jack Henry Foot TBC Sam Menegola Knee TBC Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

De Koning is expected to be available for Sunday's game against West Coast at Adelaide Oval after missing the Easter Monday blockbuster due to concussion. The premiership defender trained on Sunday and should return. Bews has entered concussion protocols following a collison with Conor Nash and will miss Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Hamstring 3 weeks Connor Budarick Knee TBC Sam Flanders Knee 5 weeks Jarrod Witts Soreness Test Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The big question mark revolves around Witts. Coach Stuart Dew was non-committal about his status following Saturday night's loss to St Kilda, simply saying he was sore from the previous week. The Suns have their main training session on Wednesday, which should give a better indication of his status. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Quad 2 weeks Toby Bedford Hamstring 1 week Phil Davis Groin 2-4 weeks Darcy Jones Knee Season Nick Madden Foot 4-6 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 5-7 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 9-11 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants have been impressed by Bedford's recovery and expect him to return through the VFL by next week, while Perryman is also likely to be back within the fortnight. Davis could miss up to a month after suffering another setback, but Xavier O'Halloran (quad) returned through the reserves over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 1 week Mitch Lewis ACL 1-2 weeks Josh Morris Shoulder 1 week Jai Serong Pericarditis Indefinite Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now. Chad Wingard returned from a calf issue on Easter Monday as the sub. Lewis remains sidelined dealing with issues with both knees. The star key forward strained his ACL in January and then hurt his other knee recently. Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Back Test Max Gawn Knee 1-2 weeks Michael Hibberd Achilles Test Kye Turner Groin 1-2 weeks Christian Salem Knee 3-5 weeks Joel Smith Thumb 1-2 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 8-9 weeks Taj Woewodin Finger 1-2 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Premiership defender Hibberd was subbed off with an Achilles issue against West Coast but is expected to be available for selection this week. Brown was sent for scans on a stiff back late last week and will need to prove his fitness to face Essendon, while Gawn is back running and continues to take big steps forward in his rehabilitation from an MCL sprain. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden George Knee Season Cooper Harvey Finger 1 week Nick Larkey Hip Test Ben McKay Foot Test Tristan Xerri Ankle TBC Lachie Young Ankle Test Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect McKay to be available this week, but he will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Larkey is in the same boat after pulling up sore last week. Callum Coleman-Jones (foot) returned through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Orazio Fantasia Quad 3-4 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Fantasia missed last week's dramatic win over Sydney and is expected to resume running later this week. Xavier Duursma hyperextended his knee against the Swans, but the club says he is in no doubt to face the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaelan Bradtke Hand 2-3 weeks Nathan Broad Suspension 2 weeks Tom Brown Wrist 3-5 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor 2-3 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jack Graham Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Ankle TBC Bigoa Nyuon Ankle 2-3 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1 week Kaleb Smith Foot 5-10 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 2-3 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

It was another horror weekend on the injury front for the Tigers, with three key players going down plus another four in the VFL. Lynch and Nankervis will be out for some time after undergoing surgery, while fellow talls Tarrant, Bradtke and Nyuon were injured in the VFL. Tarrant's hip problem will see him out of action indefinitely, with the club holding out some hope he'll return later in the year. Short is still a week away with his calf. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Jack Bytel Ankle TBC Nick Coffield Calf 3-5 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10-12 weeks Olli Hotton Back 10-12 weeks Zak Jones Achilles 2-3 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee 1-2 weeks Max King Shoulder 5-7 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Tim Membrey Knee Test Jack Steele Collarbone 1-2 weeks Jimmy Webster Cheekbone 4-5 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon's return to Moorabbin, but they might be about to get Membrey back for Gather Round. The star spearhead is in the frame to face Collingwood on Sunday night. He will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bytel has escaped a serious ankle injury but will miss at least this weekend. Steele might be available next weekend and Jones is now only two or three weeks away from returning from the Achilles issue that has hampered his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Clarke Hamstring Test Tom Hickey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jacob Konstanty Shin 1-2 weeks Lance Franklin Knee 1-2 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Lewis Melican Adductor 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 2-3 months Sam Wicks Shoulder 3-4 weeks Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The McCartin brothers have both been sidelined after head knocks last week, with Paddy's short- and long-term future clouded due to his concussion history. Franklin will miss at least a week due to a knee problem, while Reid has suffered a major blow in his rehab and won't play until after the mid-season bye. Robbie Fox returned from a calf problem as the sub last week in a welcome boost to Sydney's defensive stocks, while Clarke is expected to return against the Tigers. Hickey is set to resume team training this week as he nears a comeback, while Konstanty and Wicks are also closing in on a return. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Jamie Cripps Ankle TBC Harry Edwards Ankle Test Callum Jamieson Ankle 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring TBC Nic Naitanui Achilles TBC Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Dom Sheed Throat Test Luke Shuey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Williams Spleen 5-6 weeks Alex Witherden Concussion Test Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Sheed is no guarantee to return after suffering a fractured larynx at training last week. He has returned to running and football drills and will see a doctor later this week to determine his availability. Chesser ran laps in a knee brace on Tuesday, while Witherden has completed concussion protocols and will be available if he completes training this week. Shuey is progressing well and will train this weekend in preparation for a round six return. Jamieson should join the main group next week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Hayden Crozier Back Test Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 3-5 weeks Alex Keath Concussion 1-2 weeks Roarke Smith Foot TBC Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Cody Weightman Groin Available Updated: April 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Weightman is set to be available for the first time in 2023 after missing the first month of the season with a groin injury. The small forward will need to prove his fitness later in the week but could face Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Keath has entered concussion protocols following a collision with Tom Lynch. Crozier has been cleared of structural damage to his back but is in doubt for Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list