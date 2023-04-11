Tarryn Thomas walks off the track during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on February 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne say Tarryn Thomas is no closer to returning to the club as a social media post places the troubled player in the spotlight again.

North says it's aware of a social media post made by Thomas on Monday night, but didn't detail the nature of the post.

"Thomas has been away from the AFL program for the past three weeks and will continue to spend time away from the club," North said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"The club continues to assess Thomas' progress towards meeting club and community expectations.

"He has not made adequate progress to be returned into the club environment at this stage."

The 23-year-old utility was last month indefinitely stood down by the Kangaroos for a second time amid concerns over his behaviour towards women.

Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on August 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Thomas has been told to stay away from the club until he makes progress in a respectful behaviour education program.

Thomas was charged in January with threatening to distribute an intimate image and last month faced court. The case will return to the Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on July 18.

In February, Thomas faced two counts of violating a court order, but those charges were subsequently dropped.

North was last month made aware of further allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which it reported to the AFL's integrity unit.