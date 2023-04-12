CARLTON star Sam Walsh will play his first game of the season in Thursday's Gather Round opener against Adelaide, while the Crows have regained key forward Darcy Fogarty.

Walsh is one of three inclusions for the Blues, with Blake Acres (suspension) and Matt Kennedy (soreness) both returning.

The returns of Fogarty from a knee injury and Luke Pedlar from suspension has forced the Crows to make some brutal selection calls, with Ned McHenry omitted despite picking up five coaches' votes against Fremantle last week.

Lachie Gollant has also been omitted despite kicking two goals against the Dockers last week, while there is no room for Shane McAdam, who is available again after suspension.

Gollant and McHenry have both been named as emergencies and one could come into the 23 as the sub.

The inclusions of Walsh, Acres and Kennedy is another boost for the Blues, with Harry McKay also free to play after having his one-match ban overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Star defender Sam Docherty is out, though, with knee surgery to sideline him for up to six weeks.

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: D.Fogarty, L.Pedlar

Out: N.McHenry (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), H.Schoenberg (sub)

Last week's sub: Harry Schoenberg

CARLTON

In: S.Walsh, B.Acres, M.Kennedy

Out: L.O'Brien (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), S.Docherty (injured), J.Carroll (sub)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll

