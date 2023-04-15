State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Southport at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday April 15, 12.05pm AEST

Brisbane held on against a fast-finishing Southport to secure a 19-point win on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions led by as much as 37 points during the final term before the Sharks slammed on four of the final five goals to close the margin.

Rhys Mathieson was busy across the ground and finished with 36 disposals and seven clearances in a dominant outing, while forward Noah Answerth also put his hand up for another chance at the top level with 27 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances.

After being the Lions' starting sub in the two of the past three games before being dropped to the reserves this week, midfielder Deven Robertson put in a commanding 25-disposal, 12-clearance and two-goal effort.

Young forward Tom Fullarton took five marks and booted four goals, including a steadier late, while Nakia Cockatoo was also busy up forward with three goals.

Jaxon Prior (22 disposals, six marks) Darcy Gardiner (14 and eight) and Jaspa Fletcher (two goals, five marks) were also impressive in the win.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Friday April 14, 7.05pm AEST

Alex Cincotta continued to push for an AFL debut and Paddy Dow was good again in Carlton's nine-point win over Richmond on Friday night.

Cincotta, who joined the Blues via the pre-season supplemental selection period, had a game-high 34 disposals.

Dow had an equal game-high nine clearances to go with his 27 disposals, five tackles and a goal.

With the Blues coming off their first AFL loss of the season, there may be spots up for grabs and Brodie Kemp (29 disposals), Jaxon Binns (29) and Lochie O'Brien (26 and a goal) were also busy.

Sam Durdin had 24 touches and Lachie Fogarty booted a goal to go with his 23, six tackles and six clearances.

Alex Mirkov dominated in the ruck with 51 hitouts, Harry Lemmey kicked 1.3 and Jack Carroll had 21 disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday April 16, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Casey at The Hangar, Sunday April 16, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday April 15, 2.10pm AWST

Nathan Wilson responded to being dropped to the WAFL with 20 disposals, five inside 50s and a goal in Peel's commanding 65-point win against Perth on Saturday.

Josh Treacy was strong gathering nine marks, 17 disposals and a goal, while former Sun Josh Corbett had an almost identical return with 16 touches, nine marks and one major.

Rookie Karl Worner was the Thunder's biggest ball-winner, finishing with 30 disposals and eight marks, and category B rookie Sebit Kuek impressed with four goals from 14 touches and seven marks.

Forward Tom Emmett was busy with 15 disposals but had trouble in front of goal, kicking 0.5.

It wasn't a big possession tally for Neil Erasmus, getting just eight disposals, but he did his work in close with a team-high nine tackles.

Liam Henry kept involved with 17 touches while Hugh Davies was quiet with just six disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 15, 1.05pm AEST

Jonathon Ceglar put in a strong performance in the Cats' hard-fought 13-point win over Werribee on Saturday afternoon.

The big ruckman finished the game with 19 disposals and six clearances to go with a handy 27 hitouts.

Midfielder Mitch Knevitt continued his good form at state league level with 18 disposals, eight marks and a goal.

2022 top-10 draft pick Jhye Clark picked up 15 disposals and laid six tackles, while Cooper Whyte was quiet with seven touches.

Rookies Ted Clohesy (16 disposals, eight tackles), Oliver Dempsey (21 disposals, one goal) and Osca Riccardi (12 disposals, one goal) all got involved in the win.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday April 16, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Casey at The Hangar, Sunday April 16, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 15, 12.35pm AEST

After playing the first four AFL games of the season Paul Curtis was dropped to the lower level but could be recalled straight back into Alastair Clarkson's side after a strong performance on Saturday.

Curtis kicked five goals from 19 disposals in North Melbourne's 42-point win over Sydney, including the first three of the match as the Roos took a seven-goal lead to the first break.

Aaron Hall had another week of amassing possessions, finishing with 35 disposals, eight marks and a goal, and must be a chance for his first senior match of the season.

Aiden Bonar (23 disposals, 10 marks), Jack Mahony (21, eight), Josh Goater (20, 10) and Eddie Ford (20, seven) were all busy.

Callum Coleman-Jones kicked two goals from 12 touches, Miller Bergman had 24 disposals while Phoenix Spicer had 18 and Jackson Archer got it 14 times.

Rookie ruckman Hamish Free had a dozen touches and 19 hitouts to go with two goals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Friday April 14, 7.05pm AEST

Hit by injuries, Richmond fielded just four AFL-listed players in its nine-point loss to Carlton on Friday night.

Thomson Dow worked hard and had 20 disposals, four clearances and three tackles.

Sam Banks had 19 touches and seven marks while kicking two behinds, while Jacob Bauer had 13 disposals but was goalless.

Steely Green, taken with pick No.55 in last year's draft, had seven disposals and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Frankston at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday April 16, 1.45pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 15, 12.35pm AEST

There wasn't a lot of joy for the Swans in their 42-point loss to North Melbourne on Saturday, but three goals from Aaron Francis was an upside with injuries cutting a swathe through Sydney's tall forwards.

Ryan Clarke was strong with 25 disposals and seven tackles to keep himself in the frame for a first match at senior level since last year's Grand Final.

It was a quiet day for Angus Sheldrick who had 10 touches after impressing through the VFL's first two rounds and being named as an emergency for the Gather Round clash against Richmond.

Lachlan Rankin had 13 touches and Cooper Vickery finished with 10 disposals and a goal.

Rookies Lachlan McAndrew (13 disposals, 30 hitouts), Hugo Hall-Kahan (13 disposals, one goal) and Jaiden Magor (eight disposals, one goal) did their best in the loss.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday April 15, 2.10pm AWST

With a huge injury list at West Coast, there were only four senior-listed players and two rookies involved in the club's massive 169-point loss to West Perth on Saturday.

Things got worse for the Eagles when Elijah Hewett went down in the first minute with an ankle injury, adding to a mounting toll that also includes Isiah Winder, who was withdrawn before the game because of a knee injury.

The Falcons' 34.13 (217) total is the third-highest WAFL score this century.

West Coast 18-year-old Coby Burgiel finished with 20 disposals as did rookie on-baller Zane Trew, looking for another chance at AFL level after playing two games last year.

Key defender Rhett Bazzo did his best to stem the flow of ball into the backline, taking eight marks to go with 12 disposals.

Young ruckman Harry Barnett slotted a goal but was relatively quiet with just six disposals and 21 hitouts, while category B rookie Tyrell Dewar also kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match