Jarrod Witts leads his Gold Coast teammates from the ground after the Suns' round two loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JARROD Witts is in danger of missing a second straight match for Gold Coast after sitting out of its main training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The Suns co-captain was a late scratching from last round's 53-point loss to St Kilda and coach Stuart Dew says Witts is in doubt to face Fremantle at Norwood Oval on Friday.

The giant ruckman has been sore since Gold Coast's 19-point win over Geelong in round three and was on the physio table rather than training on Wednesday.

"It's one of those things that's hard to put a timeline on," Dew said.

"He's been a bit sore all year and it's just managing that.

Tom Hawkins and Jarrod Witts contest the ruck during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Some games he's felt really good, and other games he's worked really hard to get through.

"We were just trying to get a bit of a circuit-breaker last week, give him that week off and see what impact that had on him.

"We anticipate when we bring him back in, he's at a really good level and not as sore as he has been.

"We know it's a long year … we won't risk him."

Dew said having last week's debutant Ned Moyle available made any decision to rest Witts much easier.

Ned Moyle tackles Jack Sinclair during the round four clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He lauded Moyle's competitiveness and said he would be ready to face the Dockers if called upon.

Veteran wingman Brandon Ellis also trained strongly and looks a likely inclusion after playing in the VFL last weekend following a calf injury, while Sean Lemmens and Mabior Chol could also be considered thanks to their good form at the lower level.

Dew said Gold Coast had drilled down on some basics ahead of facing the Dockers on back-to-back six-day breaks and successive weeks of travel.

Brandon Ellis pictured at Gold Coast training on March 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He said the major questions coming out of last week's loss against St Kilda was how the Suns handled momentum swings against them.

"There's a number of different ways, whether that's contest, can we defend in a different shape, can we take care of the ball better?

"I felt like last week we really did invite pressure at different times. We can make better decisions with ball in hand, too."

Gold Coast is travelling to Adelaide on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Friday's match.