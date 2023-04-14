A HOST of the country’s most talented draft-age footballers will represent Australia in a clash with Port Adelaide’s SANFL team at Adelaide Hills on Saturday, as part of the AFL’s Gather Round - A Festival of Footy.

The AFL Academy Boys are taking part in their second camp of the 2023 program in Adelaide this week, with Saturday’s match a feature of the program.

The match will be played as a curtain-closer to the round five AFL game between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker), commencing at 4pm ACST.

>> WATCH THE GAME LIVE FROM 4PM ACST ON SATURDAY HERE

The AFL Academy features a selection of the most talented male footballers across the country. All players were aged 17 as of January 1, 2023 and will be eligible for the 2023 AFL Draft.

Players in the AFL Academy participate in high performance and personal development programs throughout the 2023 season, with the Academy’s purpose to best prepare players for transition from talent pathways into elite football programs.

The 30-player squad includes a host of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft pool, with all states and territories represented.

Among those who will represent Australia in Saturday’s game against Port Adelaide are Caiden Cleary (NSW/ACT), Orlando Turner (Northern Territory), Jed Walter (Queensland), Ashton Moir (South Australia), Colby McKercher (Tasmania), Harley Reid (Victoria Country), Nick Watson (Victoria Metro) and Daniel Curtin (Western Australia).

National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “It’s a great thrill to have the AFL Academy together in South Australia and experience the excitement of Gather Round.

“Those selected in the AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and we are pleased to provide the opportunity for the players to represent Australia against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

“We are excited to see them put their talents on show in front of South Australian football fans.”

AFL Head of Talent Pathways, Grant Williams, said: “We acknowledge the support of the South Australian Government, Mount Barker District Council, Port Adelaide Football Club and the SANFL and thank them for providing the opportunity for the AFL Academy to take part in this exciting festival of footy.”

HOW TO WATCH: The match between the AFL Academy and Port Adelaide SANFL will be available to watch live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

2023 AFL Academy squad

#

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Nick

Watson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

East Ringwood

2

Jack

Callinan

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

3

Caiden

Cleary

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

4

Jack

Delean

SA

South Adelaide

Reynella

5

Riley

Hardeman

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

6

Colby

McKercher

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Launceston

7

Harley

Reid

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Tongala

8

Archie

Roberts

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Hampton Rovers

9

Jake

Rogers

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

10

Ryley

Sanders

TAS

Sandringham Dragons

North Launceston

11

Orlando

Turner

NT

West Adelaide

South Alice Springs

12

Darcy

Wilson

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Wangaratta Rovers

17

Lachlan

Cabor

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Shellharbour

18

Nate

Caddy

VIC M

Northern Knights

Yarrambat

19

Zane

Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Foster

20

William

Lorenz

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Boroondara Hawks

21

Kane

McAuliffe

SA

North Adelaide

Central Augusta

22

Ashton

Moir

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

23

Connor

O'Sullivan

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

Albury

24

William

Patton

SA

West Adelaide

Mitcham

25

Nathan

Philactides

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Blackburn

26

Cooper

Simpson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mount Martha

27

George

Stevens

VIC C

GWV Rebels

South Warrnambool

28

Koltyn

Tholstrup

WA

Subiaco

Newtown-Condingup

29

Daniel

Curtin

WA

Claremont

West Coast

30

Mitchell

Edwards

WA

Peel Thunder

South Mandurah

31

William

Green

VIC M

Northern Knights

Northcote

32

Ethan

Read

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

33

Archer

Reid

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Inverloch-Kongwak

34

Jed

Walter

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

 

PORT ADELAIDE

 

PORT ADELAIDE
 

#

NAME

SURNAME

3

Harper

Montgomery

8

Josh

Sinn

10

Will

Francou

16

Jake

Weidemann

24

Jake

Pasini

25

Sam

Hayes

27

Brynn

Teakle

30

Ollie

Lord

31

Francis

Evans

32

Tom

Scully

34

Lachlan

Jones

36

Jase

Burgoyne

37

Tom

McCallum

38

Dante

Visentini

39

Hugh

Jackson

45

Nathan

Barkla

46

Jed

Hagan

49

Oliver

Cheesman

50

Hugh

Ferrari

53

Jackson

Lee

54

Will

Ferrari

61

Charlie

McCarthur

The AFL Academy Boys will take part in their third camp in Melbourne from May 11-14.

The AFL Academy Girls will come together in Melbourne for their second camp of the 2023 program, which will run from April 17-19. The third AFLW Academy camp will take place from June 15-18.