A HOST of the country’s most talented draft-age footballers will represent Australia in a clash with Port Adelaide’s SANFL team at Adelaide Hills on Saturday, as part of the AFL’s Gather Round - A Festival of Footy.
The AFL Academy Boys are taking part in their second camp of the 2023 program in Adelaide this week, with Saturday’s match a feature of the program.
The match will be played as a curtain-closer to the round five AFL game between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker), commencing at 4pm ACST.
WATCH THE GAME LIVE FROM 4PM ACST ON SATURDAY
The AFL Academy features a selection of the most talented male footballers across the country. All players were aged 17 as of January 1, 2023 and will be eligible for the 2023 AFL Draft.
Players in the AFL Academy participate in high performance and personal development programs throughout the 2023 season, with the Academy’s purpose to best prepare players for transition from talent pathways into elite football programs.
The 30-player squad includes a host of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft pool, with all states and territories represented.
Among those who will represent Australia in Saturday’s game against Port Adelaide are Caiden Cleary (NSW/ACT), Orlando Turner (Northern Territory), Jed Walter (Queensland), Ashton Moir (South Australia), Colby McKercher (Tasmania), Harley Reid (Victoria Country), Nick Watson (Victoria Metro) and Daniel Curtin (Western Australia).
National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “It’s a great thrill to have the AFL Academy together in South Australia and experience the excitement of Gather Round.
“Those selected in the AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and we are pleased to provide the opportunity for the players to represent Australia against Port Adelaide on Saturday.
“We are excited to see them put their talents on show in front of South Australian football fans.”
AFL Head of Talent Pathways, Grant Williams, said: “We acknowledge the support of the South Australian Government, Mount Barker District Council, Port Adelaide Football Club and the SANFL and thank them for providing the opportunity for the AFL Academy to take part in this exciting festival of footy.”
HOW TO WATCH: The match between the AFL Academy and Port Adelaide SANFL will be available to watch live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
2023 AFL Academy squad
|
#
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Nick
|
Watson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
East Ringwood
|
2
|
Jack
|
Callinan
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
3
|
Caiden
|
Cleary
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
4
|
Jack
|
Delean
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Reynella
|
5
|
Riley
|
Hardeman
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
6
|
Colby
|
McKercher
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Launceston
|
7
|
Harley
|
Reid
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Tongala
|
8
|
Archie
|
Roberts
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Hampton Rovers
|
9
|
Jake
|
Rogers
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
10
|
Ryley
|
Sanders
|
TAS
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
North Launceston
|
11
|
Orlando
|
Turner
|
NT
|
West Adelaide
|
South Alice Springs
|
12
|
Darcy
|
Wilson
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wangaratta Rovers
|
17
|
Lachlan
|
Cabor
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Shellharbour
|
18
|
Nate
|
Caddy
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Yarrambat
|
19
|
Zane
|
Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Foster
|
20
|
William
|
Lorenz
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Boroondara Hawks
|
21
|
Kane
|
McAuliffe
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Central Augusta
|
22
|
Ashton
|
Moir
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
23
|
Connor
|
O'Sullivan
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Albury
|
24
|
William
|
Patton
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Mitcham
|
25
|
Nathan
|
Philactides
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Blackburn
|
26
|
Cooper
|
Simpson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mount Martha
|
27
|
George
|
Stevens
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
South Warrnambool
|
28
|
Koltyn
|
Tholstrup
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Newtown-Condingup
|
29
|
Daniel
|
Curtin
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
30
|
Mitchell
|
Edwards
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
South Mandurah
|
31
|
William
|
Green
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Northcote
|
32
|
Ethan
|
Read
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
33
|
Archer
|
Reid
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Inverloch-Kongwak
|
34
|
Jed
|
Walter
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
PORT ADELAIDE
|
#
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
3
|
Harper
|
Montgomery
|
8
|
Josh
|
Sinn
|
10
|
Will
|
Francou
|
16
|
Jake
|
Weidemann
|
24
|
Jake
|
Pasini
|
25
|
Sam
|
Hayes
|
27
|
Brynn
|
Teakle
|
30
|
Ollie
|
Lord
|
31
|
Francis
|
Evans
|
32
|
Tom
|
Scully
|
34
|
Lachlan
|
Jones
|
36
|
Jase
|
Burgoyne
|
37
|
Tom
|
McCallum
|
38
|
Dante
|
Visentini
|
39
|
Hugh
|
Jackson
|
45
|
Nathan
|
Barkla
|
46
|
Jed
|
Hagan
|
49
|
Oliver
|
Cheesman
|
50
|
Hugh
|
Ferrari
|
53
|
Jackson
|
Lee
|
54
|
Will
|
Ferrari
|
61
|
Charlie
|
McCarthur
The AFL Academy Boys will take part in their third camp in Melbourne from May 11-14.
The AFL Academy Girls will come together in Melbourne for their second camp of the 2023 program, which will run from April 17-19. The third AFLW Academy camp will take place from June 15-18.