Michael Walters celebrates a goal during the round five clash between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval on April 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has overcome a slow start to haul in Gold Coast - and its second win of the season - on Friday evening at Norwood Oval.

The Suns were the dominant team through the first half but the Dockers came out a different side after the long break, first wiping out a 23-point deficit before grafting their way to the 15.10 (100) to 13.12 (90) win.

DOCKERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Jack Lukosius opened the game with what looks like becoming a trademark bomb from the centre square, giving Gold Coast early momentum that could have put it further than 10 points up at quarter-time if not for some missed opportunities.

The Suns looked even better in the second term but still couldn't establish a big enough gap to shake off the Dockers, leaving the door open for a second-half comeback.

It took a while but Matthew Johnson's first goal at AFL level put Freo in front with less than eight minutes left in the contest.

A classy mark and goal from Jye Amiss less than a minute later created some breathing room.

Then it was Gold Coast's turn to fight back through a Noah Anderson long goal, but when Bailey Banfield kicked his first for the night it became a bridge too far for the Suns to cross.

More to come

Suns’ superboot goes boom, again

Jack Lukosius has become a forward weapon to be reckoned with and franked the fact with another long bomb to open Friday’s match. The 2018 No.2 draft selection marked just outside 50 early in the first quarter and knew he had the distance, but just to be a little more comfortable he launched the ball from inside the centre square - his 'happy place'. Sure enough, it sailed over everyone between the man on the mark and the goal umpire, enhancing Lukosius’ reputation as the league’s new 'Superboot'.

Dockers need a party starter

Whether Justin Longmuir needs to hire a motivational speech writer, change the pre-match snacks or crank up Eye of the Tiger in the change rooms, something has to be done to get Fremantle firing from before the first bounce. The Dockers haven’t won a first quarter this season, in fact they’ve only won three in their last 20 outings, putting them behind the eight ball every week. If Longmuir can find something to make a change, even to break even in opening terms, it will make winning games - and life - a lot easier.

Big Suns offered little up forward in Norwood

A lot was expected of Gold Coast’s forward set up this season, with Ben King coming back from injury to join last year’s surprisingly successful forward pairing of Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult, but their presence is proving far from intimidating. Going into the match the Suns were ranked 18th for marks inside 50. Casboult was rested on Friday but Chol and King managed just five between them and rarely looked dangerous in the air. Expect Stuart Dew to be running marking drills next week till his forwards are black and blue.

FREMANTLE 3.0 6.2 11.5 15.10 (100)

GOLD COAST 4.4 9.7 11.11 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Fremantle: Walters 4, Schultz 3, Amiss 3, Jackson 2, Brayshaw, Johnson, Banfield

Gold Coast: Swallow 3, King 2, Anderson 2, Rosas, Lukosius, Humphrey, Holman, Fiorini, Chol

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Darcy, Walters, Young, Schultz, Jackson

Gold Coast: Lukosius, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Swallow, Macpherson

INJURIES

Fremantle: Switkowski (calf)

Gold Coast: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Will Brodie (replaced Sam Switkowski in the second quarter)

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton (replaced Bailey Humphrey in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval