GREATER Western Sydney will unleash last year's prized No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman for his AFL debut this weekend.

Cadman was told in front of the Giants playing group that he would be making his debut when the team touched down in South Australia on Friday afternoon for its Gather Round clash against Hawthorn at Norwood Oval.

The 195cm key forward had been on standby for a hobbled Jesse Hogan last week, only to be held out of the team, but has finally been rewarded for the significant progress he's made since arriving at the club last November.

Aaron Cadman at Greater Western Sydney training on April 5, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cadman has kicked four goals from two VFL games, but collected a haul of six majors in a reserves practice match on the eve of the season to put himself on the selection radar of new coach Adam Kingsley.

The Giants completed a blockbuster trade to move up to pick No.1 in the draft order last year to secure Cadman, who had emerged as one of the country's best junior goalkickers throughout a superb top-age campaign.

Cadman kicked 34 goals from 12 games in last year's NAB League season for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, before notching another 10 goals from four appearances with Vic Country at the national carnival.

Enjoy Aaron Cadman's standout VFL performance for the Giants

"We know it's been a waiting game for Aaron who has been incredibly close to selection multiple times," Kingsley said on Friday.

"We've been really impressed with what we've seen from Aaron over the pre-season and opening rounds of the VFL and have full confidence he'll come in and play his role for the side on Sunday.

"He's come into our club with a great attitude, he's worked hard and is so eager to learn and these are all traits that will set him up for a long career at AFL level.

Aaron Cadman is tackled in the Essendon v Greater Western Sydney VFL round one clash at The Hangar, March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a really exciting time for him and we can't wait to have him run out as part of our side to take on the Hawks."

The Giants claimed Cadman as the first of three first-round draft picks last season, with Academy graduate Harry Rowston (pick No.16 last November) already making his AFL debut earlier in the season.

The club is hoping to rebound against Hawthorn on Sunday after three straight defeats.