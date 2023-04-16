REIGNING premier Geelong is looking to get its season back on track when it faces an injury-hit West Coast in the first match of Sunday's Adelaide Oval double-header for Gather Round.
The Cats and the Eagles are both 1-3 heading into their round five meeting but are coming off vastly different games from last week.
CATS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE
After dropping its first three matches, Geelong revived its season with a comprehensive performance against Hawthorn, while West Coast was on the wrong end of a 63-point hiding from Melbourne in round four.
Geelong v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt
West Coast: Connor West
The Eagles have added speed some speed to their mix to face the Cats, with forward Jack Petruccelle, defender Alex Witherden and midfielder Xavier O'Neill coming into the side. Tom Cole (injured) and Shannon Hurn (managed) will miss the clash.
The Cats have welcomed back gun defender Sam De Koning, however Jed Bews (injured) and the suspended Gary Rohan are both out.
No.1 pick Aaron Cadman will make his long-awaited debut when Greater Western Sydney takes on Hawthorn, with both sides sitting 1-3 heading into the clash at Norwood Oval.
HAWKS v GIANTS Follow it live
Cadman is joined by fellow inclusions Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, while the Hawks have brought in first-gamer Seamus Mitchell as well as Ned Long and defender Denver Grainger-Barras.
The final game of the round is shaping up to be a beauty, with top-of-the-table St Kilda facing a red-hot Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.
MAGPIES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.
Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.
Gath' Around It for your chance to WIN! Simply by being in attendance by quarter time at an AFL Gather Round match day, you have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Further information and Terms & Conditions available here