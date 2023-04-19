Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd and gun reporter Riley Beveridge have opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but only one will remain there after this week.

The pair are split on Friday night's clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs, but they aren't the only ones.

Our expert tipsters are in total agreement for six games, including Tuesday's blockbuster Anzac Day clash.

Check out the other R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 30

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - seven points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 30

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - nine points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Sydney

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 28

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 21 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 27

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 12 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 16 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 26

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 26

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 11 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 26

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 24

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 12 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 23

TOTALS

Fremantle 6-5 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 11-0 West Coast

Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Brisbane

Geelong 10-1 Sydney

Hawthorn 0-11 Adelaide

Carlton 6-5 St Kilda

Gold Coast 11-0 North Melbourne

Melbourne 11-0 Richmond

Collingwood 11-0 Essendon