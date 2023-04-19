ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd and gun reporter Riley Beveridge have opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but only one will remain there after this week.

The pair are split on Friday night's clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs, but they aren't the only ones.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

Our expert tipsters are in total agreement for six games, including Tuesday's blockbuster Anzac Day clash.

Check out the other R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 8
Total: 30

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - seven points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 8
Total: 30

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood

Last week: 6
Total: 28

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood

Last week: 7
Total: 27

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 8
Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 16 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 6
Total: 26

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 26

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 11 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 8
Total: 26

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - seven points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 24

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood

Last week: 5
Total: 23

TOTALS

Fremantle 6-5 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 11-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Brisbane
Geelong 10-1 Sydney
Hawthorn 0-11 Adelaide
Carlton 6-5 St Kilda
Gold Coast 11-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 11-0 Richmond
Collingwood 11-0 Essendon