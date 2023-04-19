ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd and gun reporter Riley Beveridge have opened up a two-point gap at the top of the leaderboard after round five - but only one will remain there after this week.
The pair are split on Friday night's clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs, but they aren't the only ones.
Our expert tipsters are in total agreement for six games, including Tuesday's blockbuster Anzac Day clash.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 30
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - seven points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 30
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Sydney
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 28
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 27
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 27
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 16 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 26
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 26
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs – 11 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 26
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - seven points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 24
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle – 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 24
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 23
TOTALS
Fremantle 6-5 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 11-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Brisbane
Geelong 10-1 Sydney
Hawthorn 0-11 Adelaide
Carlton 6-5 St Kilda
Gold Coast 11-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 11-0 Richmond
Collingwood 11-0 Essendon