WEST Coast premiership star Elliot Yeo will miss up to four weeks after suffering an adductor muscle injury against Geelong on Sunday as the Eagles manage an injury list that has ballooned to include 15 players.

The Eagles confirmed Yeo, who underwent scans this week after finishing the round five loss to the Cats sore, had suffered the injury while tackling Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield during a stint in the midfield.

The 29-year-old joins a long injury list that also includes improving ruckman Bailey Williams, who is experiencing hamstring tightness and was restricted to light duties at training on Tuesday.

Elliot Yeo closes in on Patrick Dangerfield during the round five match between Geelong and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on April 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles are hopeful fellow ruckman Callum Jamieson can return for Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval after recovering from an ankle injury and completing a significant session at the weekend.

If Williams and Jamieson are both unavailable, the club would need to either turn to first-year ruckman Harry Barnett or use undersized pair Jake Waterman and Josh Rotham.

The club is confident captain Luke Shuey will return from a hamstring injury this week if he completes Wednesday's main training session.

A timeframe has not yet been set for first-year midfielder/forward Elijah Hewett to return after he suffered an ankle injury at the opening bounce of last Saturday's WAFL loss.

The club confirmed midfielder Dom Sheed was "multiple matches" away from returning from a throat injury after receiving specialist advice last week.

Dom Sheed celebrates with supporters after West Coast round two win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Football manager Gavin Bell on Tuesday said the Eagles were having a "deep look" at their football program and trying to identify if change was needed following a second availability crisis in two years.

He said the extent of the Eagles' injuries within games, including a cluster of five against Fremantle in round three that left them without an interchange bench, had put pressure on the workload that other players were carrying.

Bell said the club had not explored postponing its WAFL clash against East Fremantle this Sunday and it would be able to field a team after last week's 169-point loss to West Perth.

It was a tough afternoon at Joondalup for our WAFL side, but there was a bright spark for one draftee.



"We're certainly not burying our head in the sand and thinking it's just bad luck. We've had a cycle for a while now that we're trying to work our way through," Bell told SEN.

"We're having a deep look at everything that we do, like we have done over the last few years, and it's trying to identify if there's something that needs to change in our program.

"We have a weekly medical meeting and weekly medical updates and continue to look at and review our program.

"While our availability looks like last year, it's a very different situation to what occurred, and I guess the ripple effect of some of those games where we've lost players and the increased load has put pressure on our squad."

Waterman, who has been one of the Eagles' best performers this season with nine goals from four games, said the mood among the players remained upbeat amid the injury crisis.

"We're dealing with what's been a tough start to the year, but walking through the corridors and seeing the boys, we're still pretty upbeat and optimistic about what we've been able to produce so far," Waterman said.

"It's unfortunate for the boys who get injured with the amount of work they put in to get their bodies right and have it taken away.

"But as a player that's still available, I'm trying to put my hand up and take on responsibility and it just gives a few more boys some opportunity.

"They are injured, but you do have to move on. We can't dwell on what we don't have, [we need to] focus on what we do have."

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal during West Coast's round five match against Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Waterman has kicked two bags of four this season after returning to the team in round two, with the opportunity to pinch-hit in the ruck keeping him more involved in games this season.

The versatile forward was restricted by a knee injury during the pre-season but said he was now in good shape as he forms an important partnership with key targets Oscar Allen and Jack Darling.

"If you measure how good you’re going off goals you're going to be pretty up and down," Waterman said.

"I'm just trying to keep a consistent mindset on myself and my preparation and not focus too much on how I’m hitting the scoreboard.

"I'm in a nice spot at the moment and I’ve just got to keep standing up in games."