JOSH Kelly wants to win. He is patient, but hungry.

In a Greater Western Sydney team that has had its fair share of A-graders, Kelly still remains one of its shining lights.

There aren't many who envisaged the Giants would play in only two finals in the three seasons that followed their 2019 Grand Final foray with a list laden with so much high end, young talent.

Kelly has had an excellent start to 2023, averaging 26.2 disposals to go with 5.5 inside 50s to be equal 11th in the competition in that statistic.

But at 28 and in his 10th season as a Giant, having made a long-term commitment to the club amid enormous interest from elsewhere, it's fair to ponder if the former No.2 draft pick is starting to grow a touch impatient in the quest for success.

The 2019 Grand Final was supposed to be the springboard for the likes of Kelly, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, Lachie Whitfield and co. to launch a sustained assault on the premiership.

It has not eventuated in that way as of yet. But as is synonymous with his style of play, Kelly is remaining calm.

"I wouldn't say I'm impatient, but I think everyone wants to win and we're absolutely trying to win now. I think that's always the goal. You never, ever want to think otherwise," he told AFL.com.au.

Josh Kelly in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've still got a really great core group of players here that have played at finals and played in that Grand Final. We want to get back there and we're excited to do so with the group we have," he added.

Perhaps Kelly's coolness over the Giants' prospects has come from the change of coach.

Leon Cameron engineered the run to the last Saturday in September but with the call last year that a new leader was needed, Adam Kingsley has been the man entrusted.

The new coach hasn't tried to buy time, either. In fact, his desire to play finals this year is something he's been rather bullish about.

And that's a sentiment shared by Kelly when it comes to his thoughts on Kingsley's ability to lead the Giants to glory one day.

"I've got absolutely full faith that 'Kingers' is the one to take us back up there," Kelly said.

"His ability to connect with the group, build relationships, drive standards for them, also his philosophy on football and his take on the game and the strategy he implements within all that has been first class," he added.

A portrait of Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Kingsley hasn't been afraid to be outspoken in his early days in the job.

There was a staunch defence of Coniglio after the dissent drama against Carlton and a brutal spray of his team at three-quarter time against Essendon which Kelly conceded "we absolutely needed at the time".

But his biggest call to date perhaps was to remove Coniglio and Kelly from the three-man captaincy group and hand the reins solely to Greene.

For Kelly, it meant he had just one year in the post.

"I think it was a great decision," Kelly said.

Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene ahead of GWS's game against Collingwood in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think Toby, first and foremost, he's just an absolute superstar. And when you run out alongside him, you walk taller and the way he just plays and performs, you definitely want to get in behind him."

"Off-field he's come such a long way with his leadership. We were fully in support of that decision and we're just trying to do the best to support him. And he's been outstanding," Kelly added.

Had it not been for the last-gasp heroics of Harry Himmelberg against Hawthorn on Sunday, there may have been a microscope placed on the Giants' early-season form this week.

Instead, the swingman's mammoth grab and goal and match-winning stretch in the goalsquare has only served to put further attention on his availability for other clubs as a free agent at season's end.

Sydney is among the clubs ready to swoop and lure Himmelberg to the eastern suburbs of town, but Kelly is adamant the Giants' third highest goalkicker of all-time will be going nowhere, and that there's no need to get in his ear and convince him to stay.

"I think he knows he's pretty appreciated, pretty loved within the group," Kelly said.

"We're really confident 'Himmel' will stick around, he loves the club so we don't think there'll be any issues there. I think he knows how we feel."

The true quality of the Giants and whether they're a legitimate top-eight threat will come into sharper focus on Saturday in the nation's capital when they take on Brisbane.

And while it won't be easy against a legitimate flag contender, they need to start improving their record at their home away from home, where they have now lost seven games in a row.

"No doubt we want to make Canberra a fortress. Our record lately hasn't been great, but we love playing down there," Kelly said.

"We'll address that and we'll go in with a few ways we can maybe play the ground better. We're excited to get down there, so obviously we want to turn that record around a bit."