Touk Miller is helped from the field after his knee injury against North Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JARROD Witts has spoken of the enormous hole set to be left by the knee injury to his fellow Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller.

Miller left the field during the third quarter of Sunday's win over North Melbourne and had scans on his left knee early on Monday afternoon.

The club is hopeful the injury is not too severe, but the dual All-Australian and 2022 joint AFL Coaches Association MVP will miss "some time" as noted by his coach Stuart Dew.

Witts, himself sidelined for the previous two weeks with a back injury, returned against the Kangaroos, and had a strong influence in the win.

Speaking after the match, the imposing ruckman described the challenge that laid ahead for the Suns without their midfield prime mover.

SEVEN THINGS WE LEARNED Witts is still Suns' MVP

"You can't replace Touk, he's a really important part of our team," Witts said.

"He's obviously co-captain as well, he leads from the front, he has for a long time.

"It's tough. He gives everything to this footy club.

"It's not ideal at all if I'm being honest, but we'll get someone else to come in and play that role."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Horror blow for Suns with captain Miller helped off Gold Coast is dealt a terrible injury concern with skipper Touk Miller appearing to hurt his leg in this contest

With Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell, both having strong seasons, midfield mainstays, the outside help is expected to come from reliable Brayden Fiorini, veteran Dave Swallow and perhaps powerful first-year player Bailey Humphrey.

Fiorini had some strong moments against the Roos, finishing with 21 disposals in a calm outing.

"It has helped us that we have put some more numbers in the the last few weeks, had a few more guys rotating, so someone will have to come in and carry that load," Witts said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Witts splits the sticks in welcome major on return Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts marks his comeback from injury with a clever goal

The 30-year-old says the niggle that kept him out the past fortnight is now behind him, confident it won't return.

"It's all good. I just had a couple of niggles I needed to get over," he said.

"I've been pretty lucky in my career, apart from a couple of big injuries, to not get these little niggly things going on.

"I hate missing games and felt good enough to play and I felt I could play my role.

"I think I'll be all right."