GUN REPORTER Riley Beveridge has grabbed the lead after a perfect round of tips last weekend, while Nat Edwards has moved into third spot after also tipping nine from nine in round six.

Our expert tipsters are in agreement for five games this round, with Adelaide's match against Collingwood proving the most decisive.

Cal Twomey and Sarah Black have gone against the grain by tipping the Giants to beat the Swans and the Suns to beat the Tigers, while Cal and Damian Barrett are the only ones to tip the Power to beat the Saints on Friday night.

Cal Twomey and Sarah Black have gone against the grain by tipping the Giants to beat the Swans and the Suns to beat the Tigers, while Cal and Damian Barrett are the only ones to tip the Power to beat the Saints on Friday night.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda - 21 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 39

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda - 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 38

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 11 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 35

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - four points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda - 15 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 34

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - nine points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 34

SARAH OLLE

St Kilda - 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 34

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda - 14 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 34

KANE CORNES

St Kilda - 11 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 32

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda - 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Richmond

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 32

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - eight points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Carlton

Geelong

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 31

TOTALS

St Kilda 9-2 Port Adelaide

Brisbane 11-0 Fremantle

Sydney 9-2 Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Hawthorn

Melbourne 11-0 North Melbourne

West Coast 0-11 Carlton

Essendon 0-11 Geelong

Richmond 9-2 Gold Coast

Adelaide 4-7 Collingwood