GUN REPORTER Riley Beveridge has grabbed the lead after a perfect round of tips last weekend, while Nat Edwards has moved into third spot after also tipping nine from nine in round six.
Our expert tipsters are in agreement for five games this round, with Adelaide's match against Collingwood proving the most decisive.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Cal Twomey and Sarah Black have gone against the grain by tipping the Giants to beat the Swans and the Suns to beat the Tigers, while Cal and Damian Barrett are the only ones to tip the Power to beat the Saints on Friday night.
Check out the other R7 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
St Kilda - 21 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 39
MATTHEW LLOYD
St Kilda - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 38
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 11 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 35
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - four points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 34
SARAH BLACK
St Kilda - 15 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 34
JOSH GABELICH
St Kilda - nine points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 34
SARAH OLLE
St Kilda - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 34
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda - 14 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 34
KANE CORNES
St Kilda - 11 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 32
NATHAN SCHMOOK
St Kilda - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Richmond
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 32
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - eight points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Carlton
Geelong
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 31
TOTALS
St Kilda 9-2 Port Adelaide
Brisbane 11-0 Fremantle
Sydney 9-2 Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs 11-0 Hawthorn
Melbourne 11-0 North Melbourne
West Coast 0-11 Carlton
Essendon 0-11 Geelong
Richmond 9-2 Gold Coast
Adelaide 4-7 Collingwood