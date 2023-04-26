Bailey Smith in action during a Western Bulldogs training session at Skinner Reserve on April 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith is poised to return from injury against Hawthorn to offset the loss of fellow midfielder Tom Liberatore through concussion.

Liberatore will miss at least one match after he was concussed in a collision with Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw during the Bulldogs' 49-point win in Perth last week.

Fellow gun Smith looms as a capable replacement, having resumed training with the Dogs' main group as he nears a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out of action for two weeks.

Smith was involved in a lengthy discussion with coach Luke Beveridge after Wednesday's training session.

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli said his teammate is refreshed after a stint on the sidelines and excited about a possible comeback against the Hawks at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Bailey Smith in action during the R3 clash between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Missing Tom with a concussion is a downer but to bring someone in who is going to be really physical and really want to impose himself on the game pretty quickly is a big positive," Bontempelli said.

"He was moving pretty well today so he'll definitely be right in the frame if things all go well."

The Bulldogs are hopeful Liberatore will be available to return in the round eight meeting with GWS in Canberra.

"At this stage I've seen him do a few things (at training) and I think that means he's progressing quite well," Bontempelli said.

Tom Liberatore celebrates a goal in the R6 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It takes time to fully assess and get over the (concussion) symptoms but from what I can tell from speaking to him so far, it's in a pretty good space.

"We'll let it play out as the days unfold but hopefully get him back as soon as (possible)."

Meanwhile, Bontempelli has credited his increased focus on grunt work in the absence of Josh Dunkley this season as crucial to his outstanding form.

Bontempelli, who will reach the 200-game milestone on Saturday, has rocketed into Brownlow Medal contention after a self-confessed "down year" last season.

The 27-year-old is widely rated as second-favourite to claim the game's highest individual honour, behind Collingwood young gun Nick Daicos, having finished runner-up to Ollie Wines in 2021.

Bontempelli said the move of Bulldogs best and fairest winner Dunkley to Brisbane during last year's trade period had prompted a shift in his own mindset over summer.

The Dogs have looked to collectively cover the hole left by Dunkley, and Bontempelli has stepped up - averaging career-best numbers in contested possessions (14.5) and clearances (8.5).

"Losing Josh was a big talking point and he was a very combative inside player for us," Bontempelli told reporters on Wednesday.

"He took care of that, with Tom (Liberatore) and others, at different points when we've been really dominant.

"I've looked to fill that gap and explore that part of my game, and still let the front-half game be a key factor.

"You're always looking for new strings to add to your bow and that's been me so far this year."

Further individual accolades are well within reach for Bontempelli - a four-times All-Australian and Bulldogs best and fairest winner - but it is team success that drives him.

He was part of the breakthrough 2016 flag-winning Western Bulldogs side in his third year at the club and was captain of the team belted by Melbourne in the 2021 decider.

"When you consider the club's history, it would be amazing to add another cup to the trophy cabinet for the Footscray Football Club and the Western Bulldogs now," Bontempelli said.

Marcus Bontempelli speaks to the media during a Western Bulldogs training session at Skinner Reserve on April 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I know with game 200 this week there's less (of my career) to go than I've committed.

"You're really trying to make the most of every game and take it in as much as you can, then think about what you can leave behind in the back half of your career."

Critics wrote off the Bulldogs' chances this season after a 0-2 start but Luke Beveridge's men have steadied the ship with wins in three of their past four games.

Bontempelli put the turnaround down to a renewed focus on simple aspects of the game, such as contest work, pressure and defence.

"We've tried to strip everything back and go to those things that made us a really good team, then let the other parts of our game evolve," Bontempelli said.

"There's a lot out there for us to do better and improve upon off the back of those key elements."