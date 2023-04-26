Tim Taranto in action during the R6 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG on April 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STEP away from the delete team button. I repeat, STEP AWAY! The carnage we experienced on the weekend was about as common as Halley's Comet, meaning it won't get that bad again for another 75-79 years, so hang in there.

On a week where many teams were already stretched thin, especially those holding any combination of suspended trio Will Day (DEF/MID, $727,000), Tom Green (MID, $868,000) and Zach Merrett (MID, $928,000), things went from bad to worse.

We can wear the poor scores from cash cows, albeit disappointing from players such as Darcy Wilmot (DEF/MID, $368,000) (22), Will Phillips (FWD/MID, $405,000) (22) and fan favourite Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $751,000) (47) but when a bargain youngster is traded in to restart some cash generation (while likely also covering a suspended premium on the ground) and gets injured on a low score … it leaves you on the back foot.

That's what the Fantasy Gods thought would be a good gag with talented Swan and popular trade target Matt Roberts (FWD/MID, $223,000). The elite ball user succumbed to injury after playing just 27 per cent game time for a score of 19 and now he becomes yet another red dot with no cash on his head.

Matt Roberts after the round six clash between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The premium trade targets weren't safe either with popular trade-in Touk Miller (MID, $877,000) also going down with an injury after just 58 per cent TOG. He managed 13 possessions, three marks and three tackles, 48 points, a huge price drop and a number of weeks on the sidelines meaning he must be traded straight back out. If it makes anyone feel better, Warnie traded in both Roberts and Miller.

It wasn't all bad news however, as a number of stars stepped up in an attempt to end the round with some form of respectability on the scoreboard. Dogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $897,000) put together his first four-quarter performance of the year and his score reflected that with a whopping 148, while Nick Daicos (DEF, $971,000) continued his dominant season with 40 touches and two goals for 140.

Tiger Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $956,000) continued his ton run with an impressive 138, while fellow forward and former teammate Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $869,000) put together his second impressive performance on the trot for 135. To continue the trend, yet another forward DPP was not far behind with the highly skilled Connor Rozee (FWD/MID, $825,000) who snagged two goals on his way to a season-high 133.

MOST TRADED IN

Alex Cincotta

Will Day

Seamus Mitchell

Sam Walsh

Ryan Angwin

MOST TRADED OUT

Darcy Wilmot

Cam Mackenzie

Touk Miller

Reuben Ginbey

Kade Chandler

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Brent Daniels (FWD, $533,000) +$64,000

Charlie Cameron (FWD, $644,000) +$51,000

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $280,000) +$51,000

Joe Daniher (FWD, $619,000) +$50,000

Fergus Greene (FWD, $377,000) +$50,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $688,000) -$75,000

Adam Kennedy (FWD/DEF, $349,000) -$62,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $798,000) -$51,000

Sam Powell-Pepper (FWD, $599,000) -$51,000

Aidan Corr (DEF, $467,000) -$51,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $280,000) -13

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $238,0000) -9

Charlie Constable (DEF, $422,000) 3

Ryan Angwin (FWD/MID, $222,000) 5

Samson Ryan (RUC/FWD, $304,000) 7

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $688,000) 153

Clayton Oliver (MID, $1,030,000) 147

Touk Miller (MID, $877,000) 145

Max Gawn (RUC, $798,000) 140

Jack Steele (MID, $942,000) 139

Max Gawn with fans after the R6 match between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG on April 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $897,000): The Dogs skipper has been solid, without being outstanding to this point in the season, with the common trend being huge first halves, before slowing down and finishing in the 90-100 range. This week he was relentless from start to finish in a stat-stuffing performance, tallying 31 possessions, six marks, 10 tackles and two goals making him a prime target now the shackles are broken.

Sam Walsh (MID, $926,000): If you love a unique pick, the Blues star is just that following a delayed start to the season, sitting in just one per cent of teams. One thing that hasn't been delayed is Walsh's ability to find form, backing up his season debut of 102 in round five with a massive 131 from 38 possessions, nine marks and three tackles. He has a good match-up this week against the Eagles.

Rory Laird (MID, $918,000): After just one triple-figure score in his first four games, the little piglet has been back to his best the past two weeks with scores of 118 and 120 with his most recent consisting of 29 touches and a trademark 12 tackles. He copped a knee knock in the fourth quarter against the Hawks, but returned to the ground and will be a good trade target next week.

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $629,000): If a rookie upgrade is on the cards but cash is an issue to reach one of the top line premiums, you could do a lot worse than the Crows' rising star who is putting together quite the breakout season. He has dropped under 85 on just one occasion while hitting his second triple-figure score on the weekend with 102 from 21 possessions, six marks and seven tackles. He has been a regular in the midfield mix this year and nothing changed on the weekend, attending an impressive 18 CBA.

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $238,000): As far as downgrade options go, look no further than the mature-age Blue. He certainly lived up to the hype on the back for some sensational VFL form, looking right at home at the top level with 24 possessions and seven marks for a score of 76.

STOCKS DOWN

Touk Miller (MID, $877,000): Leading into this week's injury-affected 48, Touk was having a solid start to the season with four out of five triple-figure scores including a high of 120 and a low of 88. Unfortunately he is set to miss an extended period with a knee injury and must be traded.

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $724,000): After a ripping three-week stretch where the high-marking defender recorded scores of 100, 106 and 117 while taking 35 marks in that time, the wheels fell off. Unfortunately for those who jumped on, he managedjust four marks among his eight possessions for a score of just 35 leaving him with a BE of 96.

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $777,000): After starting his season late, but in a blaze of glory with 127 in round four, the star Cat hasn't tallied that in his next two scores combined with just 55 and 44, the most recent consisting of just 16 touches and three marks in a massive team victory. Unfortunately, he is a high trade-out priority given his price is rapidly plummeting with a BE of 139.

Mitch Duncan ahead of the R6 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad Warner (MID, $737,000): Many coaches expected the exciting Swan to become a consistent premium this year but unfortunately it hasn't been the case. After three scores over 100 and two scores below 62 to start the year, Warner unfortunately returned to the bottom range on the weekend recording just 53 points from 19 touches and one mark. He is certainly a luxury upgrade as soon as possible.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $824,000): Following a ripping start to the season with 108 and 123, LDU has been a late withdrawal before averaging just 78 over his next three on the back of a season-low of 66 against the Suns with 20 possessions and two marks. He is another in the luxury upgrade market given he was selected with the projection of elevating his game to the 105-110 range.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.