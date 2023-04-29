Marcus Bontempelli celebrates after his 200th match after the Western Bulldogs' round seven win over Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs ensured captain Marcus Bontempelli celebrated his 200-game milestone in positive fashion, grinding out a 29-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-3) were well beaten in clearances and contested possession before half-time but gradually tilted the match in their favour to secure the 14.10 (94) to 9.11 (65) victory at Marvel Stadium.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

It was the Hawks' (1-5) fourth straight loss, leaving them anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

Bontempelli (20 disposals) was below his scintillating best, drifting in and out of the contest as Hawthorn threatened a boilover in front of 40,119 fans.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

But the Brownlow Medal fancy finished with a game-high four goal assists to make his presence felt as the Bulldogs kicked seven goals to two after half-time.

Aaron Naughton (four goals), Caleb Daniel (27 disposals, six clearances) and Jack Macrae (26, six) were all influential in the victory, which put the Dogs ahead on the win-loss ledger for the first time this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Naughton starting to create havoc with double Aaron Naughton earns a pair of gems in the third term as the Dogs look to make their move

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Rory Lobb kicked two goals each.

Bailey Smith (24 disposals, six clearances) made a successful return after two weeks out with a calf injury but the Bulldogs missed concussed midfielder Tom Liberatore's grunt around the ball.

Will Day (30 touches, six clearances, one goal), James Worpel (25, eight, one) and Jai Newcombe (24, 10, two) took up the fight with the Dogs' engine room and veteran forward Luke Breust (three goals) was a handful in attack before half-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Worpel wows with sublime one-step strike James Worpel gets the Hawthorn faithful off their seats with this ripping goal

Hawks spearhead Mitch Lewis impressed in his first game of the season on return from a knee injury but was wayward in front of goal, kicking 1.4 from 16 disposals and 11 marks.

Lewis set up a Worpel goal and kicked one himself after taking a strong grab to help give the Hawks a one-point lead at quarter-time.

They kept their noses in front until a few minutes before half-time when Jason Johannisen's running goal from outside 50m put the Dogs ahead.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More JJ will make you pay when offered a way Jason Johannisen is afforded too much space and streams forward for a classic goal on the run

The home side owned the scoreboard for most of the second half but struggled to shake off the gallant Hawks.

Popular young livewire Arthur Jones kicked the sealer - his first AFL goal - to spark celebrations in the final few minutes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jones gets his moment with epic first goal and celebration Arthur Jones gets swarmed by Dogs after finally nailing his maiden major in the AFL

The 22 get the job done

The Western Bulldogs became the first side not to use their tactical sub this season, with Toby McLean left on the bench for the duration of the game. There were no injuries from the match, but the Hawks still unleashed their sub in the third term with Seamus Mitchell subbed out and Jack Scrimshaw taking his place on the field.

Lewis gives Hawks' forward line a facelift

Mitch Lewis made his long-awaited return from a knee injury this week. The prolific Hawks forward hadn’t played since round 20 last year, but it didn’t take him long to find his groove. Lewis took a big mark in the goal square in the opening term to boot his first goal of the day, and followed that up with a towering grab on the wing which led to another Hawks goal on the quarter-time siren. He misfired a little in front of goal with a return of 1.4 for the day, but he was strong in the air, taking 11 marks (three contested) to more than make up for his wayward kicking.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Lewis excites Hawks fans with comeback mark and goal Mitch Lewis marks his return to footy with a major in the opening term

Bont notches up game 200

There's been few greater for the Western Bulldogs than their inspirational skipper Marcus Bontempelli. 'The Bont' became just the 23rd player in the club's history to play 200 games, and while his milestone match was quiet by his standards with Conor Nash doing a sensational shutdown job on him, he was still a key player in the Dogs' hard-fought win. He finished with 20 disposals (10 contested), six clearances and five marks. Remarkably, Bontempelli has only missed eight games since making his debut in round four, 2014, and is the first player from his draft class (2013) to reach the 200-game milestone.

Marcus Bontempelli is chaired from the field after his 200th match by teammates Jack Macrae (left) and Aaron Naughton (right) after the Western Bulldogs' win over Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Previous Next 00:41 Worpel wows with sublime one-step strike James Worpel gets the Hawthorn faithful off their seats with this ripping goal

00:39 Lewis excites Hawks fans with comeback mark and goal Mitch Lewis marks his return to footy with a major in the opening term

00:42 JJ will make you pay when offered a way Jason Johannisen is afforded too much space and streams forward for a classic goal on the run

00:56 Sicily's super strike just what he needed Hawthorn skipper James Sicily chimes in with a stunning shot from distance, following a tough week in the spotlight

00:51 Naughton starting to create havoc with double Aaron Naughton earns a pair of gems in the third term as the Dogs look to make their move

00:47 Newcombe brings new hope as Hawks hang in there Jai Newcombe keeps Hawthorn alive with this cool finish on the burst

00:57 Jones gets his moment with epic first goal and celebration Arthur Jones gets swarmed by Dogs after finally nailing his maiden major in the AFL

08:03 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

08:51 Full post-match, R7: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

07:13 Full post-match, R7: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.2 7.3 10.6 14.10 (94)

HAWTHORN 3.3 7.6 7.9 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 4, Lobb 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, Daniel, English, Johannisen, Jones, Scott, Williams

Hawthorn: Breust 3, Newcombe 2, Day, Lewis, Sicily, Worpel

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Naughton, Daniel, English, Baker, Williams, Macrae

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Hardwick, Day, Sicily, Lewis, Breust

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean (unused)

Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Seamus Mitchell in the third quarter)

Crowd: 40,119 at Marvel Stadium