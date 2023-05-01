Dayne Zorko reacts during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veterans Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich are set to miss up to three weeks after suffering injuries against Fremantle on Saturday.

Zorko strained his hamstring and Rich strained his calf during the Lions' 48-point win over the Dockers at the Gabba.

The Lions confirmed on Monday they are expecting Zorko, 34, and Rich, 32, to miss up to three weeks.

Brisbane also said Zorko's strain was to his left hamstring and not his right, which he hurt in pre-season and saw him miss round one.

Dayne Zorko appears to injure hamstring in this incident

Zorko had played in all six of Brisbane's games since missing the opener, while Rich missed rounds three and four.

The Lions are 5-2 and fourth on the ladder ahead of facing Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.