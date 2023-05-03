Nat Fyfe in action during Fremantle's round one match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe's chances of an anticipated return from injury this week increased on Wednesday when the dual Brownlow medallist cleared a "significant hurdle" at main training.

There is a cloud over ruckman Sean Darcy's availability for Saturday night's clash against Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, however, after the important big man trained lightly and then left the track frustrated during match simulation.

Fyfe has not played at any level since round one due a plantar fascia injury, and all options for this week – including a stint in the WAFL or as the substitute against Hawthorn – remain on the table.

The three-time All-Australian needed to get through Wednesday's main training to give himself a chance of playing this week, with a clean recovery from the session now looming as the midfielder/forward's next challenge ahead of the Hawks clash.

"No decision [on whether he plays] yet, we'll make that once he gets through training. It's a pretty significant hurdle he needs to jump at training today," coach Justin Longmuir said on Wednesday.

Nat Fyfe looks dejected after Fremantle's round one loss to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's done a lot of work behind the scenes. Straight line running and manufactured rehab footy sessions. Now he's got to get out there and complete the session.

"It's a pretty important session for him. Whether he gets through or not, he's on the right path and we'll discuss his pathway back after we get confirmation that he gets through."

Fyfe completed the whole session at Fremantle's Cockburn base, looking upbeat and running and kicking well.

Half-forward Michael Frederick, who faces a fitness test after making a rapid recovery from an adductor injury, also completed the session to increase his chances of facing the Hawks.

"He's come good pretty quick off that groin injury. He had a good session Saturday, a good session yesterday, and things are looking pretty positive," Longmuir said of Frederick.

Michael Frederick celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy and key defender Brennan Cox each spent periods of Wednesday's session on light duties, with Darcy working closely with trainers before taking part in match simulation training late in the session.

He left the track with trainers and appeared frustrated, with the big man not returning.

Fyfe started the match simulation in the midfield, winning the first centre clearance and hitting key forward Josh Treacy with his resulting inside 50. The 31-year-old proceeded to split his time between the midfield and half-forward.

Frederick also took part in the competitive session, taking a big mark inside 50 and kicking an early goal.

While Fyfe and Frederick will push to return, the Dockers also could look to young key forward Josh Treacy for reinforcements ahead of the ball if Darcy is sidelined this week and Luke Jackson leads the ruck.

Longmuir was tight-lipped on selection, with wingman/half-back Karl Worner and round seven substitute Neil Erasmus also contenders to earn call-ups into the 22.

Neil Erasmus breaks away during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The coach said his team would need to be on guard for the Hawks' work at the coalface on Saturday night after their midfielders took it up to the Western Bulldogs with clearance (38-36) and contested ball (138-120) wins last week.

"They've been really strong in that area, which has led to them being really competitive," Longmuir said.

"I made it really clear with or players in oppo that they've been in a lot of games, especially the last three, so we need to be at our best.

"We clearly need to work on our contest and our work around clearance, so that was a big issue on the weekend.

"We conceded 10 goals from clearance and eight in the second half. We got beaten up around the ball, so the challenge is on our mids to get better in that area and get us some field position."