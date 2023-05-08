Jacob van Rooyen spoils Charlie Ballard during the R8 match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Tribunal is set for a big week, with Melbourne's Jacob van Rooyen, Geelong's Brad Close and Carlton's Nic Newman all appealing against their suspensions.

Young Demons forward van Rooyen was offered a two-match ban for striking Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard, who left the ground on a stretcher following the final-quarter clash on Saturday night.

Ballard hurt his neck but was not concussed in the incident, with coach Stuart Dew saying post-match the stretcher was just "precautionary" after he heard a crack in his neck.

Injury blow for Suns as Ballard gets stretchered off Charlie Ballard is stretchered off the field following this marking contest midway through the fourth term

The Suns expect the defender to play against West Coast on Friday night, a fact the Demons referenced in confirming they will challenge the ban.

While van Rooyen appeared to make a genuine spoiling attempt, he caught Ballard high and his action was considered careless conduct and high impact by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED The Dees are the masters of final quarters

Cats forward Close was offered a one-match ban for rough conduct for his dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Jordan Dawson on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was assessed by the MRO as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Could Close have a case to answer after dangerous tackle? Brad Close may attract MRO attention after being penalised for this tackle on Jordan Dawson

Blues defender Newman was hit with a one-match ban for his strike on Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale on Friday night.

Newman made contact to Neale's chin at a boundary throw in, which was assessed as intentional, low impact and high contact.

Brisbane players remonstrated with Newman following the incident, with a Lions player overheard on the broadcast describing the hit as a "dog shot".

Is Newman in trouble for this hit on Neale? Carlton's Nic Newman could come under MRO scrutiny for this incident with Brisbane's Lachie Neale

This will be the third time this season that the Blues have challenged an MRO ruling; the one-match ban for Blake Acres in round three was upheld while Harry McKay's ban after round four was dismissed.

This week will bring to 14 the number of cases heard this season at the Tribunal, which has not sat in three weeks.

Adelaide's Shane McAdam, Richmond pair Nathan Broad and Tom Lynch and St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti had their cases sent straight to the Tribunal earlier in the season.

2023 Tribunal cases

Round 1: Shane McAdam

Round 2: Nathan Broad & Charlie Ballard

Round 3: Blake Acres & Griffin Logue

Round 4: Tom Lynch, Harry McKay & Will Day

Round 5: Zach Merrett, Anthony Caminiti & Taylor Adams

Round 8: Brad Close, Nic Newman & Jacob van Rooyen