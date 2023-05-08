Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' round six match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley got things started on Friday night with 172 before five other players joined him with scores of 150 or more on the weekend.

Big scores were pumped out by some of the top players this year including 151 for Tim English, the highest scoring player in 2023. In the same game, Tom Green racked up 170 to make him the highest averaging midfielder. He's added more than $200k to his price this season and has proven to be a must-have starting selection for the teams at the top.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Fiery Green boots opening gem The Giants strike first with this impressive Tom Green major

While it is important to pick the players who have increased in price or have been towards the top of their line, but from here, you should be trading in the players who will finish the year as the best.

Enter Roy's Rollin' 22.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The coach of destROY picks the best 22 players to have in your team from now. While past performances help shape the team, there is a range of criteria that is applied to select the players AFL Fantasy Classic coaches should be aiming for.

Calvin, Warnie and Roy (with a croaky voice) chat through all the Fantasy issues coaches are facing this week.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - It was a big finish to Sunday with Warnie getting over the line with Liam Stocker scoring a personal best.

5:00 - Calvin gives his +3 to Tim Taranto as his VC.

7:15 - Roy made the right call last week to bring in Brayden Fiorini and Rory Atkins.

11:00 - Will Setterfield has been a great pick this year, but the wheels - and dollars/CBAs - are falling off.

13:30 - It was a high-scoring round with Josh Dunkley leading the way with 172 on Friday night.

15:40 - 2646 won the week by going with Tim English as captain.

18:15 - Another week and another five-vote performance from Harry Sheezel in the Cash Cow of the Year award.

20:00 - Rowan Marshall's ankle injury will be one to monitor this week, despite Ross Lyon saying he'll be fine.

24:30 - The best of the defenders sees Jordan Dawson and Nick Daicos at the top.

28:10 - Tom Green is the top averaging midfielder this year, adding more than $200k to his price.

30:30 - Forwards are highlighted by the top scoring MID/FWDs.

33:25 - Roy reveals his Rollin' 22; the best 22 players for the rest of the season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

38:00 - Bye round strategy.

40:35 - The Traders' early trades.

41:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

45:00 - If Marshall is out, do you just go to English or Max Gawn to save cash?

50:30 - Does Josh Rachele get a free pass due to match-up?

53:20 - Sam Walsh v Noah Anderson v Andrew Brayshaw.

58:00 - Is Blake Drury the must-have rookie of the week?

1:01:15 - Why is the Cash Cow Medal named after Michael Barlow?

1:04:10 - Can you trade out some of your best rookies in order to get the upgrade you want?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.