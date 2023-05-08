PORT Adelaide forward Junior Rioli has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his off-the-ball hit on Essendon defender Jordan Ridley.
Ridley was concussed and substituted after the incident involving Rioli during the Power's five-point victory on Sunday.
The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded the strike as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, sending Rioli straight to the Tribunal and leaving the forward facing a suspension of three-plus matches.
Port's next three games are against North Melbourne, Melbourne and Richmond.
Rioli's case is one of four set for the Tribunal this week, with Melbourne's Jacob van Rooyen, Geelong's Brad Close and Carlton's Nic Newman all appealing against their suspensions.
Port gun Connor Rozee can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea for making careless contact with an umpire.
Nine players – five Swans and four Magpies – can accept fines for either instigating or engaging in a melee during Collingwood's win over Sydney on Sunday.
Players wrestled after the Swans targeted Nick Daicos following Ryan Clarke's first-quarter goal at the MCG.
North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin has also been fined for misconduct after removing and throwing the GPS of St Kilda young gun Mattaes Phillipou.