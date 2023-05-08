Jordan Ridley lays on the ground during Essendon's match against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Junior Rioli has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his off-the-ball hit on Essendon defender Jordan Ridley.

Ridley was concussed and substituted after the incident involving Rioli during the Power's five-point victory on Sunday.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded the strike as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, sending Rioli straight to the Tribunal and leaving the forward facing a suspension of three-plus matches.

Ridley left sore after Rioli incident Dons defender Jordan Ridley leaves the field after receiving contact from Junior Rioli in this clash

Port's next three games are against North Melbourne, Melbourne and Richmond.

Rioli's case is one of four set for the Tribunal this week, with Melbourne's Jacob van Rooyen, Geelong's Brad Close and Carlton's Nic Newman all appealing against their suspensions.

Port gun Connor Rozee can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea for making careless contact with an umpire.

Nine players – five Swans and four Magpies – can accept fines for either instigating or engaging in a melee during Collingwood's win over Sydney on Sunday.

Clarke gets one up on Daicos early as fireworks spark Tensions rise after Swans tagger Ryan Clarke nails this goal and lets Nick Daicos know all about it

Players wrestled after the Swans targeted Nick Daicos following Ryan Clarke's first-quarter goal at the MCG.

North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin has also been fined for misconduct after removing and throwing the GPS of St Kilda young gun Mattaes Phillipou.