Jordan Ridley is helped from the ground during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will search for cover in in its injury-hit backline, with the Bombers' tall defensive stocks further depleted over the weekend.

Best-and-fairest winner Jordan Ridley will miss the trip to the Gabba to take on Brisbane after being substituted out of the club's loss to Port Adelaide with concussion, while Zach Reid, who was on the verge of a return to senior level, sat out the end of the VFL game with a hamstring issue.

Reid had scans on the injury on Monday with the likely hamstring strain coming after he grabbed at his leg running in the backline.

Brad Scott's side is already without key defender Jayden Laverde for at least the next six weeks after his shoulder surgery, while James Stewart remains sidelined indefinitely with an ongoing foot injury.

Ridley left sore after Rioli incident Dons defender Jordan Ridley leaves the field after receiving contact from Junior Rioli in this clash

Ridley's absence after his head knock was costly for the Bombers in Sunday's five-point defeat to the Power at Adelaide Oval, with small forward Jye Menzie entering the game as the substitute.

Essendon could turn to four-gamer Kaine Baldwin to fill the void in defence against Lions spearheads Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, with the Bombers' youngster having been thrown into defence over the pre-season to expand his senior opportunities.

Baldwin kicked two goals from 15 disposals in the VFL on Sunday and has previously been used as a forward in his AFL matches. Intercept defender Rhett Montgomerie, who is 22, is another waiting for a senior shot.

Kaine Baldwin tackles Ryan Hebron during Essendon's VFL clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has enjoyed a breakout season for the Bombers in defence while Jake Kelly has also performed well, however the club has had hopes of playing Reid for an extended period as its potential missing piece in the backline.

The Bombers have toyed with playing swingman Kyle Langford in defence however would be reluctant to change much for the 26-year-old, who is enjoying a career-best run of form in attack.