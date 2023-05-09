Toby Greene before the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for Sunday's Mother Day's encounter with Collingwood at the MCG.

The dual All-Australian was a late withdrawal ahead of last Saturday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval after failing to recover in time from the ankle injury he suffered against Sydney in round seven.

Greene is expected to be named in the 26-man squad on Thursday night but will need to prove his fitness at Friday's main training session before the Giants travel to Melbourne on Saturday.

It is understood that Greene suffered the injury in the first quarter of the one-point win over the Swans, before battling through the game to produce a match-winning performance that led GWS to a stunning victory. He kicked the last of his four goals with 48 seconds left on the clock to sink their crosstown rivals.

The 29-year-old ran on Monday and was in at the club on Tuesday - the players' day off - to receive treatment. He is expected to complete a light session on Wednesday before building towards playing against Craig McRae's side in the final game of round nine.

Greene struggled to change direction for much of last week and failed a fitness test last Friday before he was ruled out of the game.

There is a confidence inside Giants HQ that the Kevin Sheedy Medallist will return this weekend, but the club is conscious of not rushing its superstar back too quickly and risking the injury lingering across the next couple of months.

Despite missing the game in Canberra, Greene is currently sixth in the Coleman Medal on 20 goals and averaging 18.9 disposals and 8.7 score involvements per game to be the No. 1 rated general forward in the competition after eight rounds, according to Champion Data.

Greene was last named in All-Australian in 2021 when he booted 45 goals. After overcoming a delayed start to 2022 and a challenging season for the club, the Victorian has produced a brilliant start to 2023 after being named the sole skipper on the eve of the season.

GWS has won three of the first eight games under Adam Kingsley's watch and has been unlucky to not have won more. The Giants have lost three games by 15 points or less – to the Western Bulldogs by 15, Essendon by 13 and Carlton by 10 – to sit a game and a half outside the eight in 13th spot.