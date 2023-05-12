Jake Stringer celebrates kicking a goal in Essendon's round six match against Collingwood at the MCG on April 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON needs to double-down on its centre bounce dominance if it is to challenge Brisbane this weekend, as Jake Stringer's positioning looms as a gamechanger.

The Bombers' dearth of available key defenders spells danger against the many threats in the Lions' attack. Already missing Jayden Laverde, they must now face Brisbane without Jordan Ridley due to concussion.

As a result, the ability to control territory and limit the Lions' forward 50 entries become vital, and this will be assisted by Essendon's centre bounce focus.

Bombers go ballistic after hectic play ends with Stringer shot Essendon mounts its comeback as Jake Stringer earns his fourth goal of the game to a deafening roar

Stringer's injection into centre bounces has not only allowed the Bombers to play more of a forward-half game thanks to his aggressive, attacking clearance style, but in the process, it has taken some pressure off the backline.

Across the first six rounds of the season, Essendon was generating an average of 13.7 per cent of its score from centre bounce. Stringer played four of those games and registered just one centre clearance in that time.

Over the past fortnight, however, Essendon's scores generated from centre bounces has risen to 24.6 per cent. As a result, the side now sits first in the competition for scores launched from centre bounce with 17.5 per cent. In that time, Stringer has won 15 centre clearances, directly correlating with Essendon's scoring power out of the middle.

Against Port Adelaide last week, the Bombers got a fast start thanks to their pure dominance at centre stoppages, eventually registering 29.9 per cent of their score from centre bounces. Stringer's three centre clearances in the opening term set the standard for Essendon and was key to his side's 15-point lead at the first break.

Essendon coach Brad Scott was forced to move the magnets around once Ridley was subbed out of the game and as a result, Stringer spent progressively less time in the middle as the game wore on. But the ability to consistently have the forward's power and attack at those restarts will be important in battling Brisbane's onball contingent.

Highlights: Port Adelaide v Essendon The Power and Bombers clash in round eight

More concerning for the Bombers is that this clearance strength has unfortunately not translated to other stoppages around the ground. While they are the best in the competition at generating scores from centre bounces, they are 14th for scores from ball-ups and throw-ins.

Scores from stoppages split

TEAM SCORES FROM STOPPAGES

CENTRE BOUNCE % SCORES FROM STOPPAGES

THROW-IN/BALL-UP % West Coast 49.3 50.7 Essendon 47.5 52.5 Hawthorn 45.2 54.8 Collingwood 37.3 62.7 Sydney 36.9 63.1 Carlton 36.3 63.7 Melbourne 35.4 64.6 GWS Giants 33.6 66.4 Geelong 32.6 67.4 Adelaide 32.0 68.0 St Kilda 30.4 69.6 Port Adelaide 30.3 69.7 Brisbane 27.9 72.1 North Melbourne 26.2 73.8 Gold Coast 26.2 73.8 Richmond 26.1 73.9 Western Bulldogs 24.8 75.2 Fremantle 21.6 78.4

Not only are they less efficient at scoring from stoppages around the ground, the Bombers are conceding 30.4 per cent of their score against from those same stoppages.

By comparison, Brisbane is currently the best clearance side in the competition and wins first possession at stoppages more than any other team. While the Lions and Essendon are neck and neck for first possession at centre bounces, Essendon sits ninth in the league for that same metric across all stoppages.

GETTABLE: Why 'buying picks' is coming, latest on top Crow's call, Swans targets Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the big questions facing incoming CEO Andrew Dillon, and are joined by Adelaide list manager Hamish Ogilvie

As the Lions are a forward-half team, willing and able to apply immense pressure in the forward half to overwhelm defences and generate repeat shots on goal. Any lengths the Bombers can go to protect their depleted backline will be crucial, and that starts at the contest.