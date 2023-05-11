TWO Grand Final days with vastly different outcomes rank among the most memorable footy moments for rival captains Toby Nankervis and Darcy Moore.

Nankervis' sheer joy when the final siren sounded in 2017, marking the end of Richmond's 37-year premiership drought with a win over Adelaide at the MCG, remains his favourite moment in footy.

Conversely, Moore's experience as a six-year-old Collingwood fanatic at the 2002 Grand Final, when an underdog Magpies side ran the powerful Brisbane unit to within a kick at a sodden MCG, still resonates.

Nankervis and Moore join Fremantle's Alex Pearce, Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene and Adelaide's Jordan Dawson in a new campaign celebrating Toyota's 20-year partnership with the AFL.

The main campaign vision celebrates some of the most emotional moments of the past four decades, from Adelaide's first game in 1991, the thrill of Sydney's breakthrough premiership in 2005, to the agony and elation of Dom Sheed's late winner for West Coast in the 2018 Grand Final.

Rather than the disappointment of defeat, it was the "intensity" of the 2002 Grand Final that stuck with Moore, and prompted him to pursue the dream of emulating his father, two-time Brownlow medallist Peter, to play at the highest level.

"One of my favourite moments in footy was being a six-year-old, diehard Collingwood supporter going along to the 2002 Grand Final against Brisbane," Moore recalls.

"I was really inspired for the first time to play AFL by the raw intensity and the emotion of that moment being right in front of me."

GWS skipper Greene recalls the memory of delivering on the big stage and proving his doubters wrong, Dockers leader Pearce relishes the thought of his under-17s premiership and Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson takes pride from representing his club.

