ALEX Pearce helped launch Walyalup Football Club at a sunrise smoking ceremony on Monday as the Dockers and their in-form defence prepare for a crunch game against Geelong on Saturday at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers announced in February that they would be known as Walyalup during Sir Doug Nicholls and AFLW Indigenous Rounds, with the club set to wear a special jersey designed by Carly Gray and Pearce.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

After stringing together back-to-back wins for the first time this season, including Saturday's significant 17-point victory against Sydney at the SCG, Pearce said Walyalup had tapped into its best football.

The key defender, who has also rebounded after a scratchy start to the season and held Sydney champion Lance Franklin goalless and to four disposals on Saturday, said the Cats clash represented an exciting challenge.

"It does feel like we have taken some steps, but we know that all that really matters is what's next, so we're putting all our focus into next week and hopefully we'll continue that form," Pearce said on Monday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Sloppy Saints, forgotten forwards shine, Blues blunders Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"It really feels like we've been able to tap into some of our best football over the last couple of weeks.

"So what better opportunity to really see how we're going than up against the reigning premiers? It's going to be really exciting."

Pearce matched up on Tom Hawkins the last time the Dockers met Geelong, while since-departed teammate Griffin Logue held Jeremy Cameron goalless in what was a stunning three-point win.

Pearce, who will combine with teammate Brennan Cox this week to tackle the premiership-winning pair, was unsure how the match-ups would fall but didn't shy away from the challenge.

"They're obviously two super important players for their team that Coxy and I are going to have," the captain said.

Alex Pearce and Tom Hawkins battle for the ball during the R7 clash between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We'll work together, but it's a great opportunity and a great challenge.

"The past month as a defensive unit we've got better at helping each other.

"Often we are dictated to by what's going on up the field and it feels like we're playing as a team now that's really connected on defence and we're all doing it together."

Pearce, who described his individual form as "solid", said dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe's acceptance of the substitute role for two straight weeks had not surprised him.

The former skipper was impressive in the final quarter against the Swans after replacing midfielder Neil Erasmus, with Pearce highlighting his selflessness while waiting for an opportunity.

"Knowing Nathan and how competitive he is and how much he loves to win, he wanted to get back as soon as he could, and that role for him was to play as the sub," Pearce said.

Nat Fyfe is tackled by Robbie Fox and Will Gould during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's just attacked it with what you'd expect. There is certainly no self interest in the way he has gone about it. He's just part of a team at the moment where everyone is committed and dedicated to winning and getting as much out of themselves.

"I know he felt better on the weekend, so we'll wait and see how he's pulled up early and how training goes. Regardless of his role, I love being out there with him and having him alongside me."

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Pearce said the Walyalup jumper that the Dockers will wear against Geelong, and again against Narrm in round 11, represented his heritage and his journey from Tasmania to Noongar country to play with the Dockers.

The key defender and Grey, who is the sister of former Docker Brady, are close friends who each hail from palawa country.

"It means a lot to see the jumper and be able to run out and represent it and have the support of the whole club and playing group," Pearce said.

"Someone mentioned it earlier today that the name Walyalup has been used for thousands of generations, and it's now for us to be able to use it to represent that history that has come before and start conversations in the community and help share and educate. It's really special."