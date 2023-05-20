STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

The top leagues in South Australia and Western Australia are taking a break this weekend due to the state game, but check out how your team fared in the VFL.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Coburg at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

A Kai Lohmann masterclass in attack has steered Brisbane to a dominant 117-point win over Coburg.

Lohmann booted seven goals, took nine marks and finished with 21 disposals, but he wasn't the only one to enjoy a day out up forward, with an incredible 16 individual goalkickers contributing to the Lions' win.

Henry Smith (three goals, 12 hitouts) and Blake Coleman (three goals, five clearances) were also focal points up forward.

Jarryd Lyons was unstoppable with 43 touches, 10 clearances and nine marks, while Rhys Mathieson was another to dominate with 35 disposals and eight marks.

Deven Robertson (38 disposals, eight clearances), Jaxon Prior (23, nine marks) and father-son gun Jaspa Fletcher (27, two goals) were others to be among the Lions' best.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Carlton at DSV Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, Saturday May 20, 2.35pm AEST

Rookie Patrick Voss kicked three goals, including the first of the final quarter that looked like a sealer, but couldn’t find a fourth as Essendon was overrun by Richmond on Saturday, going down by two points at the MCG.

Ruckman Nick Bryan was big in all respects, finishing with 24 disposals, 10 marks, 35 hitouts and eight clearances.

Key defender Lewis Hayes also took 10 grabs along with 20 disposals.

Category B rookie Anthony Munkara kicked two goals, as did Matt Guelfi and Tex Wanganeen in otherwise quiet outings.

Rhett Montgomery was busy with 17 touches, Alastair Lord had the ball 14 times and Irishman Cian McBride had just five disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Gold Coast at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

Sam Flanders staked his claim for a senior recall with a big performance in Gold Coast's two-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Flanders gathered 34 disposals to go with 10 marks, five tackles and three clearances for the Suns.

Charlie Constable was also busy with 30 touches, eight tackles, six clearances and a goal.

Ned Moyle was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 38 hitouts, 20 disposals and a goal.

Ben Long (25 disposals and 11 marks) and James Tsitas (18 and three goals) were good, while Alex Sexton kicked 1.5 from his 15 touches.

Mabior Chol booted three goals and Jed Anderson gathered 20 disposals and kicked a major.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Giants Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12.55pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Southport at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

Henry Hustwaite was a strong performer in Box Hill's 39-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Hustwaite, pick No.37 in last year's draft, had 26 disposals, five tackles and five clearances for the Hawks.

Bailey Macdonald (21 disposals) and Max Ramsden (13 disposals and 21 hitouts) were also good contributors.

Bailey Macdonald in action during the VFL round nine clash between Box Hill and Southport at Box Hill City Oval on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Still trying to fight his way back into the AFL side, Jack Scrimshaw had 17 disposals and seven marks.

Jai Serong had 12 touches and kicked two goals, Josh Morris had 15 disposals and Jack O'Sullivan had 13 but kicked three behinds.

Fergus Greene was also inaccurate in front of goal, finishing with 1.3 from eight disposals.

Given his chance for Box Hill, Ryan Maric – the potential top pick in the upcoming AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – had 15 disposals, took eight marks and kicked 2.2.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Saturday May 20, 1.35pm AEST

Fringe big man Adam Tomlinson led Casey from defence in the Demons' 15-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Tomlinson took 10 marks to go with 24 disposals as he looks for a way back into the senior side.

Fellow tall Josh Schache kicked three goals from 16 touches, while Jake Melksham and Joel Smith also slotted three apiece, and Ben Brown kicked two.

James Jordon was Caseys' leading ballwinner, finishing with 27 disposals and eight clearances, rookie Daniel Turner (22 disposals, 13 marks) was close behind, and Bailey Laurie also had 22 touches along with two goals.

Taj Woewodin kicked one goal from his 22 disposals, while Oliver Sestan and Matthew Jefferson also hit the scoreboard with one goal each.

Blake Howes (18 disposals, nine marks) and James Harmes (21 disposals, eight clearances) were both busy, while Deakyn Smith (13 disposals), Jed Adams (12) and Andy Moniz-Wakefield (15) were all involved.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Saturday May 20, 1.35pm AEST

Young Cooper Harvey impressed again for North Melbourne’s VFL side, kicking a bag of five goals from 20 disposals in the Roos’ 15-point loss to Casey on Saturday.

The son of club great and AFL games record holder Brent Harvey, will be in consideration for a senior call up soon after also snagging four against Sandringham in round four of the state league.

Tarryn Thomas is also doing everything he can to impress at the lower level, grabbing 26 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Veteran Ben Cunnington was at his bulldozing best with a whopping 16 clearances and a goal among 31 disposals, while Charlie Lazzaro was also very busy with a game-high 33 touches and one goal.

Kayne Turner slotted a major score among his 18 disposals, and Curtis Taylor had 23 touches.

Ruckman Hamish Free had 31 hitouts and five clearances, while fellow rookies Kallan Dawson (10 disposals) and Jacob Edwards (four) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, Saturday May 20, 2.35pm AEST

Noah Cumberland was the man in the Tigers' come-from-behind win against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday.

The exciting forward kicked four goals, including two in the tense final term as Richmond chased down a 30-point fourth-quarter deficit to win by just two, with the Bombers missing a shot after the siren.

First-year key forward Kaelan Bradtke gave himself opportunities but finished with 1.3 from 12 disposals and five tackles.

Tyler Sonsie was the biggest ballwinner on the ground with 28 disposals, while Sam Banks finished with 19 touches and a goal as he searches for an AFL debut.

Ben Miller also kicked a goal from 13 touches and five tackles in a role as the side’s number one ruckman, backed up by Bigoa Nyuon who also slotted one goal.

Tall defender Tylar Young had 10 disposals, key forward prospect Jacob Bauer had 11 but failed to hit the scoreboard, and Steely Green had eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Giants Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12.55pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday May 20, 7.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match