ADELAIDE'S Izak Rankine and Sydney's Will Hayward have both been cleared by the Match Review Officer for making high contact with an opponent on Saturday.

Rankine was reported for his hit on the Western Bulldogs' Taylor Duryea in Ballarat, while Hayward made heavy contact with North Melbourne's George Wardlaw at Marvel Stadium.

Is Swan in trouble with big mid-air bump on Roo debutant? Sydney's Will Hayward flattens North debutant George Wardlaw with high bump

However, both players are free to play next week, with the MRO Michael Christian deeming their actions to be reasonable in the circumstances.

"It was the view of the MRO that Rankine was contesting the ball and it was reasonable for Rankine to contest the ball in that way. No further action was taken," the AFL said of Rankine's hit on Duryea.

Rankine on report after catching defender high Izak Rankine lands in hot water after this contact on Taylor Duryea

Of the Hayward incident, the AFL said: "As the ball is in the air, Hayward and Wardlaw both jump from opposite directions to contest and high contact is made by Hayward on Wardlaw. It was the view of the MRO that Hayward's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken."

Brisbane pair Will Ashcroft and Brandon Starcevich as well as Gold Coast's Nick Holman were all fined for a melee in the second quarter of the Q-Clash at the Gabba.