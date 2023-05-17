Charlie Dixon looks on during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI key forward Charlie Dixon is firming to return from injury for Friday night's high-stakes match against Narrm.

Dixon missed the Power's 70-point thrashing of North Melbourne because of a thigh injury.

But the spearhead is declaring his fitness for the Adelaide Oval fixture between coach Ken Hinkley's fourth-placed side and the second-placed Demons.

"He's tracking pretty well," Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're optimistic around him being available for Friday night but we won't know that until much, much closer to the game.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's telling me he's ready.

"Those players, they have got a lot of trust and you give them responsibility. Charlie knows himself better than any of us.

"But we wouldn't play him if it's going to make it worse, it's too early in the year, it's round 10, we're not going to take a risk."

Dixon's fellow forward Todd Marshall will miss the game after suffering his second concussion in the past month.

"Todd is pretty good, to be fair," Hinkley said.

"Unfortunately he has had a second concussion in a short period of time so we will be very mindful of how that plays out, where it positions Todd.

Todd Marshall comes off injured during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"But all things being equal, he's really healthy, really good today.

"So I would imagine if he follows the concussion protocols, that would make him available for Sunday week."

Darcy Byrne-Jones, who has reinvented himself as a small forward in a successful move from his customary half-back role, is certain to return against Melbourne.

Byrne-Jones has recovered after being a late withdrawal last week because of illness.