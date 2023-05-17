Luke Jackson celebrates a goal with teammates during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP coach Justin Longmuir is confident his team is over its early-season "hiccup" after producing a scintillating fortnight of football.

The Dockers' hopes of challenging for this year's flag looked dead and buried after they slumped to a 2-5 record.

But a 69-point win over Hawthorn and a 17-point triumph over Sydney at the SCG have revived hopes that Walyalup can give the flag race a shake.

Walyalup won both the clearance and contested possession battle against Sydney last week in what marked an important step forward for the midfield group.

The recent return of Nat Fyfe from a foot injury - albeit playing two games as the sub - has given the team further belief, while prized recruit Luke Jackson has been in hot form over the past fortnight.

Walyalup's progress will receive a huge test on Saturday when it hosts defending premier Geelong at Optus Stadium.

A date against flag fancies Melbourne at the MCG follows a week later.

Longmuir did his best to sidestep questions about Walyalup's finals chances when asked on Wednesday, but he is adamant the team has turned a corner.

"I'm confident we're on the right path," Longmuir said.

"I'm confident the first part of the year was a hiccup, and we're going to be a more consistent side going forward."

Fyfe, who played the final quarter against Sydney and racked up five score involvements, is a chance to play a full game against the Cats.

"His foot has pulled up well," Longmuir said.

Longmuir was glowing in his praise of ruckman Sean Darcy, who racked up 18 possessions, 44 hitouts and nine clearances against the Swans in a best-afield display.

"He's pushing to be one of the top ruckmen in the comp," Longmuir said.

Geelong will again be without star veteran Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring), but Jack Henry (foot) and Tyson Stengle (fractured arm) are a chance to return against the Dockers.

Forward Brad Close will be back after serving his one-match suspension.

Longmuir said it would take a team approach to halt the influence of Geelong's star-studded forward line, led by Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins.

Walyalup's own attack is starting to fire, with spearheads Jackson, Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss combining for seven goals last week.

Jackson's progress has been particularly heartening, with the former Demon racking up 24 disposals, six marks and two goals against Hawthorn, before following it up with 17 disposals, seven marks and three goals against Sydney.

Longmuir said it was hard for any player to adapt quickly to a new team - especially for a key forward - but he feels Jackson is now finding his feet.

"We're still going to have our ups and downs, but I think we've seen what he can offer the side and why we got him in," he said.