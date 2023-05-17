Toby Greene before the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a two-week absence, Greater Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene is all but certain to recover from an ankle injury for the Giants' clash with St Kilda on Sunday.

Greene's return for what will be game 199 of his career is timely ahead of a match-up that looms as a must-win affair for GWS if it is to maintain any hope of playing finals in 2023.

The forward has missed the Giants' defeats to the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood over the past fortnight but will line-up against the Saints barring any mishaps at training this week.

"The signs right now look good, but he still needs to get through training," GWS coach Adam Kingsley said.

"I'm not going to pre-empt that he's definitely playing but it looks more likely than last week and he was really close last week," he added.

Adam Kingsley, GWS physio Andrew Ryan and Toby Greene at GWS training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kingsley and his team haven't been afraid to outline their goals of making the finals in his first year in charge, but at 3-6 a win against the Saints on Sunday seems imperative for that to occur.

"Yes and no. Clearly, we want to make finals, but we have a lot of growth to do for us to be that team that we want to be. Whether that results in finals this year or not, we keep our fingers crossed," he said.

"I still think we can play finals even if we don't get the result this weekend, but we've got a lot of work to do and that's where our focus lies. If we get that right, then the finals will take care of themselves."

Along with the Greene inclusion, the ruck situation at the Giants could be an interesting watch come selection.

Matt Flynn has had a solid start to the season in the absence of the injured Braydon Preuss and is fifth in the competition for hitouts to advantage.

Matt Flynn and Oscar McInerney contest for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

But Kieren Briggs is putting a lot of pressure on in the VFL, highlighted by 25 touches and a goal on the weekend, and looms as an option as the Giants try to quell the influence of Rowan Marshall.

"I think that battle has become neck and neck with Briggsy's form," Kingsley said.

"Flynn's been pretty strong for us across the course of the season but there's not much separating those two."

GWS will have to do without important defender Isaac Cumming for the next five weeks because of a calf injury.

Shane McAdam contests the ball with Isaac Cumming in the round one match between Adelaide and GWS at Giants Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While Lachie Ash has blossomed this season as a creator from defensive 50, Kingsley didn't hold back in his assessment of Cumming's loss.

"He's a significant absence for us. He can play tall, small, he provides run. He's very safe in defence. But his absence gives other opportunities. Callum Brown gets an opportunity, Cam Fleeton got one on the weekend, both those boys have had their moments where they're really strong," he said.

The clash with the Saints will be the first at Giants Stadium for GWS since round three and Kingsley his hoping it provides the perfect tonic to get back to winning ways.

"Hopefully we can generate a big crowd there and put some pressure on the Saints both on the field and off the field," he said.



"We're really looking forward to getting back there."