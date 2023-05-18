Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith and Cody Weightman celebrate a goal during the R9 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND 10 and the teams have dropped.

North Melbourne will debut George Wardlaw (MID, $294,000), the overall pick No.4 in the 2022 AFL draft. Wardlaw comes in after scoring 90 in the VFL last week from 19 disposals and two goals.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Kangaroos have multiple players out at the moment injured, which means we might be seeing a fair bit of this young gun in the weeks to come.

Mitch Duncan (DEF/MID, $697,000) has been a trade target all week but has now been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at training. Duncan is priced $123k under his starting price and can now be a player we target in round 14 when he is coming off his bye.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $815,000) – Smith has finally found some consistency averaging 99 over the past three weeks. The fact you can pick him as a forward is an added bonus.

Matthew Kennedy (MID, $647,000) – After serving two weeks in the vest, Kennedy returned to Carlton's best 22 last week and scored 95. He is massive value and capable of averaging 90-95.

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $504,000) – His score of 75 last week was enough and it's not too late to join the 'Rat Race'. Atkins went up $57k last round and only has a breakeven of 17.

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $360,000) – If you can find the extra cash to pay up for a rookie, then Humphrey is your man. Coming off a nice 94, he has a breakeven of three and should play through the bye rounds. If you can't afford Humphrey, then save the $70k and grab Harry Sharp or George Wardlaw.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Harry Sharp (MID, $290,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $360,000)

Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $907,000)

Rory Atkins (DEF/FWD, $504,000)

After a season-high 70 against the Bombers, Harry Sharp's (MID, $290,000) job security is getting stronger by the week. He has been traded in by over 10k coaches and finds himself back at the Gabba where he meets the Suns on Saturday night.

Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $907,000) has now scored 153 and 161, proving that his pre-season score of 177 wasn't a fluke. He has a breakeven of 45 and could be worth seven figures very soon.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Humphrey on fighting cramps, finding his feet, moving north Cal Twomey speaks to round nine Rising Star nominee Bailey Humphrey on his start to life with Gold Coast

Most traded out

Kade Chandler (FWD, $501,000)

Ollie Hollands (MID, $525,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $432,000)

Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $396,000)

Will Setterfield (MID, $733,000)

Big news dropped on Wednesday when the Bombers announced that Will Setterfield (MID, $733,000) will miss a short to medium amount of time with a fractured foot. He came out firing at the start of the year with scores 122 and 130 but unfortunately, only scored one more ton in his next seven games. Some coaches were hoping to hold him to his round 14 bye, but now he has to go.

Rookies are very prominent once again this week in the most traded out players, alongside Sydney's Callum Mills (MID, $739,000) who featured as one of the most traded in players from round nine. Mills was injured and subbed off last weekend on a score of three and will now be sidelined for four to six weeks. Fantasy is a brutal game.

Kade Chandler celebrates a goal in Melbourne's win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Tim Taranto v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7.40pm

Three Brisbane midfielders hit 100+ against the Bombers last week, so surely Taranto gets triple figures again. He is still carrying that lowest score of 108 and has now averaged 124 in his past three games.

No. 2 – Rowan Marshall v GWS Giants @ Giants Stadium, SUN 4.40pm

We all know Marshall has a ceiling and it could be on full display in the final match of the round. The last three rucks to play against Matt Flynn were outstanding with scores of 129 (Mason Cox), 151 (Tim English) and 130 (Peter Ladhams).

No. 3 – Tom Green v St Kilda @ GIANTS Stadium, SUN 4.40pm

The Saints have given up plenty of points this year and rank as the easiest overall for midfielders. Tom Green only managed 81 last week but don't forget he did have 170, 136, 100, 111 and 110 before that.

Tom Green celebrates kicking a goal during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No. 4 – Errol Gulden v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 1.45pm

Gulden plays the first game on Saturday at 1.45pm which makes him the ultimate vice-captain option. Coming off scores of 153 and 161 … his form is second to none.

No. 5 – Tim English v Adelaide @ Mars Stadium, SAT 2.10pm

Over the past three weeks we have seen English's two worst scores of the year. He is up against Reilly O'Brien this week, a guy Rowan Marshall scored 116 against in round nine.

Where's Clayton Oliver you might ask? You're right, it might be silly to turn your back on someone who has hit 100+ in every game this year. However, his match-up against Port Adelaide doesn't tick many boxes. Firstly, Port Adelaide have been the hardest for midfielders to score against this year and over his career, they rate as Oliver's hardest opponent.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.